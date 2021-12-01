ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Very loud' Mike Tomlin puts players in pads as Steelers prepare to face 1st-place Ravens

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUr0e_0dBSKgTH00

Mike Tomlin realized his message on the importance of last week’s AFC North game at Cincinnati didn’t exactly register with his Pittsburgh Steelers players.

The numbers on the scoreboard — Bengals 41, Steelers 10 — provided ample evidence.

“But I am unfazed by that,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “I am. I’m excited about delivering messaging and shaping a plan and doing it with the guys again this week.”

On Wednesday, a pair of veteran players said Tomlin made sure his message wouldn’t fall on deaf ears again. Not with the Steelers (5-5-1) playing the first-place Baltimore Ravens (8-3) in a game Tomlin’s players can’t afford to lose if they hope to reach the postseason.

Inside linebacker Joe Schobert said Tomlin was “very loud” when he met with the players Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the Steelers lost their second game in a row and suffered their most lopsided defeat in Tomlin’s 15 seasons.

“There are a lot of leaders on this team, but coach Tomlin pretty much took the floor in meetings this week,” Schobert said.

Defensive lineman Chris Wormley said Tomlin’s tone didn’t change, but his words were more intense than usual.

“As a player and as a man, you understand the situation and what he’s trying to accomplish this week, which is to beat the Ravens,” he said. “If that means he has to fire us up a little bit, especially after Sunday’s loss, that’s what he’s going to have to do.”

“When you lose like that, it’s nice to have someone get in your butt a little,” Wormley added. “A guy like me, I kind of appreciate a coach who takes things seriously. That’s what he did. Today, we had a good practice, and we’re trying to carry that message through the rest of the week.”

A day after Tomlin said the team’s “attire” might change, the Steelers opened the practice week by donning pads. After Week 11, teams can use only three of their 14 allotted padded practices for the season and no more than one per week.

“A lot people were flying around and hitting,” Schobert said. “The pads were popping, so it was a good day of practice.”

Wormley also noticed an uptick in intensity.

“Playing a rivalry game, with pads on today, you can get a feel of different schemes more so than just putting your hands on somebody without pads,” he said. “The flow of practice seemed like there was a little more energy, it was more fast-paced.”

Comments / 2

Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

12 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Tuesday’s press conference

The 2021 NFL regular season is underway and teams are used to their routine with what occurs during a typical game week. After coming out of a Sunday game, albeit a night game on the West Coast, the Steelers are once again on a regular week of preparation as head coach Mike Tomlin held his typical Tuesday press conference. With many players discussed, it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin not interested in making practices more 'fun'

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dropped two consecutive games and fell to 5-5-1 on the season via this past Sunday's 41-10 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool generated headlines coming off that result when he said adding music to midweek practice sessions could make them "more fun" for all involved.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Afc North
Tribune-Review

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin embraces urgency vs. Bengals

After watching Devin Bush struggle defending the pass and run in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Mike Tomlin said the play of the former No. 10 overall pick has been “spotty at times” this season. “It hasn’t been at the level of consistency that...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin has harsh response to Chase Claypool’s ‘fun’ suggestion

The Pittsburgh Steelers were completely embarrassed by the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, and Mike Tomlin knows the team needs to make changes going forward. The music situation at practice is not going to be one of them. After Pittsburgh’s 41-10 loss to the Bengals, wide receiver Chase Claypool told...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Mike Tomlin makes it crystal clear what he provides as the Steelers coach

As a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers I can’t speak for other NFL teams, but there have been many times when the Steelers’ fan base wants to know what their favorite team’s head coach actually does on a weekly basis. Mike Tomlin’s background is on the defensive side of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Calls Cam Heyward 'Blueprint' for Young NFL Players

It's no secret Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward puts as much, if not more, effort on the field than anyone else in the NFL. At this point, like his head coach said, it's expected - but that doesn't mean it isn't noticed, and appreciated. Mike Tomlin was asked during his...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL reporter spills secret on Mike Tomlin, Steelers’ defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has crumbled over the past couple of weeks, allowing 40-plus points in back-to-back losses. The Steelers’ struggles, while partly due to injuries, have caused the Pittsburgh coaching staff to come under fire. The ire of the media and fans has been focused on Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler and head coach Mike Tomlin. NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala spilled a secret that could give some insight into who is actually running the Steelers’ defense.
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us talking first about the comments made on Monday by wide receiver Chase Claypool concerning music at practice during his media session.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Steelers' Mike Tomlin: 'Funny' Ben Roethlisberger retirement rumor was story over weekend

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was bemused after picking up the victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday amid rumors about Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement swirled over the weekend. According to ESPN, Roethlisberger was “privately” spreading the word about retiring after the 2021 season. He didn’t seem fazed by the report...
NFL
RealGM

Mike Tomlin Promises Changes For Struggling Steelers

Mike Tomlin says changes are coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers after they dropped to 5-5-1 with Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. "We just stunk the place up," Tomlin said. "When you play the way that we played and the score is as lopsided as it is, that's just the reality of it.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin On If Steelers Are Still A Physical Team: ‘We’ll See On Sunday’

Talk is cheap. If there’s a sentence that can sum up Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday presser, it’s that one. The time is long passed to talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ issues. It’s now about fixing them, starting this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. In what is normally one of football’s most physical matchups, the Steelers haven’t looked like a physical team. And Tomlin isn’t guaranteeing the Steelers will turn the tide this weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
891
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy