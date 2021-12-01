ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China over concern about Peng Shuai

By Deepa Shivaram
kosu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Women's Tennis Association is suspending all tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement released Wednesday. The decision from the WTA comes after Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai alleged that she was sexually assaulted by China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. The...

