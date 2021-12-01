ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Running Works and Passing Doesn’t…Just Keep Passing?

By Tyler L’Heureux
 6 days ago
Wait, that doesn’t make any sense. Except I guess it did to Nick Sirianni during the Eagles 7-13 Loss to the New York Giants Sunday afternoon. For the first time since Week 7, the Eagles returned to the norm of passing the ball, throwing 31 attempts, and ending with 14 completions...

Philadelphia Sports Nation

Is It Time To Give Up On The Jalen Reagor Experiment?

Everybody in Eagles Nation was let down with the Jalen Reagor Experience of the 2020 season, after missing Weeks 3 through 7 with a thumb injury, we were impatient to see our 21st overall pick start doing some work. With 22nd overall pick Justin Jefferson already torching most Cornerbacks in the league by Jalen Reagor’s return in Week 8 where Reagor caught his 1st Touchdown while finally breaking the 100 receiving yard marker against Dallas – Jefferson had already put up 627 yards and 3 Touchdowns in the first half of the 2020 season, including three 100+ yard games.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Bye, Bye Jalen Reagor.

In the 2020 Nfl draft, the Eagles selected Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The majority of Eagles fans were expecting the Eagles to select Justin Jefferson if he was still available. Sure enough, Jefferson fell to the Vikings at the 22 spot. The Eagles passed up on what would be one of the best Wr’s in the NFL for Jalen Reagor. This of course shocked many Eagles fans as Reagor was barely even talked about. Eventually, Eagles fans made peace with the selection of Reagor, and some were even excited after seeing his college highlights at TCU. Reagor was a speedy receiver that could blow by defenders with ease, he looked as though he could be the next Desean Jackson. Looking back on it now, this obviously didn’t pan out.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Why The Eagles Need To Give Jalen Hurts Better Weapons

Last week’s 13-7 loss to the New York Giants is everything that’s wrong with the 2021 Eagles. In a game where they dominated the line of scrimmage and ran for over 200 yards, the Eagles still weren’t able to beat Daniel Jones and a Giants offense that had 264 yards of offense and 13 points. Jalen Hurts threw 3 ugly interceptions and wasn’t able to get into a rhythm all day.
NFL
Devonta Smith
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Analyzing Jalen Hurts’ Performance

The verdict is still out on whether Jalen Hurts can be a franchise quarterback for the Eagles. At this point in time I believe it is too early to tell whether Hurts can be “the guy”. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback is in his first season as the Eagles starter. He has shown some improvements so far, but at other times we are looking for a little bit more from him.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Dear Eagles, Stop Giving Us Hope.

The Eagles have now fallen to 3-6 on the season thanks to an atrocious defensive performance and Hurts’s lackluster ability to find an open target. While the Eagles put up a fight today, they still came up short when it mattered most. The reaction of many Eagles fans is that they need to fire Jonathan Gannon and frankly, I agree. The defensive backs were sitting back all game, and Herbert made them pay. At one point in the game Herbert had 11 straight completions, the majority of them being short passes. I’ll give credit where credit is due Herbert was phenomenal today. Herbert’s very impressive stat line was 32-38, 356 yards, and 2 touchdowns. While Herbert was impressive, you still can’t deny how bad this defense was today.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Dear Eagles, All of Philadelphia Thanks You.

Having a good game last week and a great one yesterday, it seems that Jalen Hurts has finally found his rhythm. Beating the Broncos by 17, the Eagles went into Mile-High City and delivered. Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles finally managed to win against a semi-good team. They came up just short last week but they made quite the statement this past Sunday. Hurts finished with over 220 total yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Other than his interception, Hurts played great. He was very decisive and accurate throughout the majority of the game. For many Eagles fans, this was so refreshing to see.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

There Is Hope

The flower is finally starting to bloom in Philadelphia. After a dreadful stretch of football, the Eagles have rallied together and put themselves right back into playoff contention. Sitting at 4-6 with an easy schedule remaining how far can the Eagles go?. The Eagles will go as far as their...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

At 4-6, Should the Eagles Be Pushing for the Wildcard?

What a fun week to be an Eagles fan. With a decimating victory against the Denver Broncos the Eagles have improved to 4-6 and are currently one win out of a wildcard spot. Should the Eagles board the train at Playoff Station or stay on the Tank Train & continue the path to securing several Top 10 picks in the 1st round? With the Colts & Dolphins also pulling off big wins in Week 10, the Eagles draft value has gone down slightly as they now currently hold the 6th, 11th, and 15th overall picks in the upcoming draft. Although they weren’t necessarily buyers or sellers at this years Trade Deadline, a playoff push is still a viable option.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Time to Take Them Seriously: Eagles at Giants Week 12 Preview and Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles just never cease to amaze. Over the past month they have completely scrapped everything they tried doing before and are now an old-fashioned team who bullies their way to points and is aggressive on defense. Not even the New Orleans Saints, who entered Lincoln Financial Field with the top rush defense in the NFL, were safe from the Eagles’ wrath. The Eagles ran the ball 50 times for 242 yards, and they made it look easy. The same team who flat-out refused to run the ball for the first month and a half now possess what is likely the best rushing offense in the league, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Can the Vikings Offensive Line Keep Up with the Passing Attack?

The Vikings offensive line has not significantly improved its pass protection this season. What has been better? Kirk Cousins. The Vikings quarterback finished last season hot and continued that form into this season. His ability to recognize pressure and get the ball out rather than eat sacks when under pressure is noticeable.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Top 10 Things I am Most Thankful For as a Philadelphian

In honor of it being Thanksgiving yesterday, I’ve taken the liberty to put together the top 10 things I am most thankful for as a Philadelphian. Coming in at number 10 we have none other than Jordan Mailata. Mailata is a player that I end up liking more and more each week. Not only is he a great player on the field, he is a great teammate and leader. He had this to say on the incident with the Saints DT last week: “It built up all game, hitting after throws… For me, it’s about protecting my family. Every guy on that field is my family.. And seeing my brother get hit late out of bounds? That’s not gonna roll with me.” It brings me so much joy that I get to see him dominate opposing teams’ defensive lines every week. The city of Philadelphia has really grown to love Mailata as he is quickly becoming a fan favorite.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

