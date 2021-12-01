When Running Works and Passing Doesn’t…Just Keep Passing?

When was the last time the Philadelphia Eagles had a WR1? The argument can be made about Alshon Jeffery but just as we said that’s an argument; of course he was a key cog in the Super Bowl winning team, but so was Nelson Agholor and as you know it’s a what have you done for me lately league. Surely there had to be a top dog from the Jackson/Maclin duo days right? Well personally, those two were what you call a great complement to one another; statistically Jackson should hold the reins as the leader but his skill set presents an interesting conversation. A conversation that only Tyreek Hill can serve as legitimate backup in this discussion in terms of how these players can prosper in regards to relevancy. Yeah Ted Ginn Jr and Will Fuller are considered deep threats these two have reached what you consider game changing status. Two of the best deep threats the league has ever had to offer and yet if you sit in a double high safety look for most of the game you are able to limit the damage of these x-factors; and I say limit lightly. Yet in Philadelphia’s case it was always much easier because if you attempted to take away the threat of Jackson, there was Jeremy Maclin waiting to carve the defense up with his route running prowess. A true effort of ‘pick your poison’ that allowed Philadelphia to lay out a blueprint to success in much of the late 2000’s/early 2010’s. Still all of that success and yet no ruler to the WR1 throne. You’d probably have to date back the mid 2000’s, yet that relationship ended faster than sleep on a school night. So to say it’s been a while is an understatement and what makes it worse is that the lack of investment or effort certainly wasn’t the problem. Actually for every Jackson, Maclin, or Matthews there are two times the amount of misses for each one collectively; Josh Huff, Riley Cooper, Reggie Brown, Nelson Agholor, JJ Arecga-Whiteside, and ah, you get the picture right?

