Lexi Rodriguez earned the final Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the 2021 season, the conference office announced Monday. Rodriguez's Freshman of the Week distinction is the fourth of her career and the most of any Husker freshman in a single season. She has collected six total weekly awards from the conference this season, having been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week twice and Freshman of the Week four times.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO