ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A PHILS FREE AGENT SIGNING! DODGERS RELIEVER COREY KNEBEL

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel to a one-year contract. There’s no word...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
philliesnation.com

Report: Phillies showing ‘serious interest’ in Corey Knebel

The Phillies are in need of bullpen help and the market for relievers is moving quickly. Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported that the Phillies are showing serious interest in former Tigers, Brewers and Dodgers pitcher Corey Knebel. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski drafted Knebel...
MLB
True Blue LA

Corey Knebel signs 1-year, $10 million contract with Phillies

Experienced playoff starter Corey Knebel will open the 2022 season in a new home, signing a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Knebel signed a one-year contract, the team announced. Knebel will be paid $10 million, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The signing was first reported by Jeff...
MLB
crossingbroad.com

Yea or Nay? – Corey Knebel and Kyle Schwarber

Let’s get it back to baseball with some Phillies tidbits. Knebel was a 2017 All Star in Milwaukee but has pitched just 38 innings since 2018. He did his hamstring that season, and went on the DL before being demoted to the minors. In 2019, he had right elbow soreness, then underwent Tommy John surgery and was DFA’d by the Brewers.
MLB
Norristown Times Herald

Phillies sign Corey Knebel to bolster bullpen

The Phillies’ hot stove is, well still pretty cold. But before baseball goes away for a work stoppage, at least the Phillies can take one addition with them. The Phillies signed right-handed reliever Corey Knebel Wednesday, one addition in a sleepy free-agency window. Knebel made 27 appearances for the Dodgers...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Knebel
920espnnewjersey.com

What Will Corey Knebel’s Role be with Phillies?

The Phillies search for a closer might have stopped on Corey Knebel. The team has struggled to find a steady closer since 2015 when Jonathan Papelbon held the position from 2012-15. But in giving Knebel, a 1-year $10 million deal, all signs point to the team trying to get saves...
MLB
philliesnation.com

It sounds like Corey Knebel is the Phillies’ next closer

Corey Knebel is betting on himself. Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies were reportedly willing to go to two years for the former Tigers, Brewers and Dodgers pitcher, but Knebel opted to sign a prove-it deal with hopes of possibly landing a three to four-year contract next offseason, per Robert Murray of FanSided.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phils#Phillies#Reliever
Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals continue to explore free-agent relievers

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to explore free-agent relievers, with options being Ryan Tepera and Joe Kelly, among others. After signing Steven Matz to a four-year, $44 million deal, the St. Louis Cardinals have turned their attention toward addressing the bullpen. Ideally, they would like to add a high-leverage reliever....
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
MLB
Daily Breeze

Dodgers lose Max Scherzer, Corey Seager amid MLB’s free-agent frenzy

They won’t be putting the band back together. The Dodgers entered this offseason with 12 free agents, the most of any team in baseball, in a uniquely challenging winter that made it unlikely they would emerge without significant changes to the core of their team. The exodus began Monday with...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers offseason wish list: L.A. could solve most of their problems by re-signing their own free agents

The 2021-22 MLB offseason is a few weeks old and we're still waiting for the first major move to happen. That's not unusual -- like the MLB season itself, the offseason is a marathon rather than a sprint -- though the impending expiration of the competitive bargaining agreement throws a giant wrench into the hot stove. Still, baseball's offseason is underway.
NFL
FanSided

The Colorado Rockies need to look at reliever Joe Kelly on the free agent market

The Colorado Rockies need bullpen help. It’s no secret to fans or the Colorado front office. That’s why the Rockies are currently and will continue to look for bullpen help via free agency and trades. Recently, we examined the cases for a few different free agent relievers but one that there haven’t been any public discussions about is Joe Kelly.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers Rumors: L.A. Only Interested In Corey Seager Among Free-Agent Shortstops

The Dodgers are hopeful they can reach an agreement with Seager, but if they aren't able to, they are likely to move forward with Trea Turner at shortstop rather than spending on another player, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network: "They love Corey Seager. It feels like it's Corey Seager or bust. I don't think they're looking at Correa, Baez or other shortstops.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Corey Seager Reportedly the “Itchiest” Big Name Free Agent to Sign Before December

With things getting rather toasty in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal dropped a plethora of bits this morning for you to dig into. One small thing that jumped out at me immediately was an indication that free agent shortstop Corey Seager very much wants to sign before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires next week, and the Los Angeles Dodgers very much want to re-sign him. It’s not the first report of Seager being among the players that want to sign early, but the indication is even more specific than that. And since we’re paying attention to Seager’s free agency a little more closely thanks to a few Cubs-related mentions, I thought this worth breaking down.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Level of Interest in Re-Signing Corey Seager, Per Andrew Friedman

The Los Angeles Dodgers may see a major roster turnover in the offseason due to the number of notable players that have become free agents. But at the least, they have their sights set on re-signing shortstop Corey Seager. Seager hit free agency after he elected to decline the Dodgers' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

IF PHILS WANT FREE AGENT NICK CASTELLANOS, THEY BETTER HURRY!

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Marlins remain engaged on free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos. The Marlins fell short in their efforts to bring back center fielder Starling Marte, who has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $78 million deal with the division-rival Mets, but they’re still looking to upgrade their outfield this offseason.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Live updates from free-agent frenzy as Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray sign; deal for Corey Seager soon?

The Major League Baseball hot stove is heating up ahead of an impending work stoppage. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires Wednesday night, and free-agent activity will be halted until the players' union and the league can come to a new agreement -- a process that could take months. Many teams are getting deals in place before the lockout, and it's led to a free-agent frenzy in the last 24 hours. Max Scherzer became the latest and biggest name to sign, as he agreed to a record-breaking deal with the Mets on Monday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy