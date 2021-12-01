A PHILS FREE AGENT SIGNING! DODGERS RELIEVER COREY KNEBEL

With things getting rather toasty in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal dropped a plethora of bits this morning for you to dig into. One small thing that jumped out at me immediately was an indication that free agent shortstop Corey Seager very much wants to sign before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires next week, and the Los Angeles Dodgers very much want to re-sign him. It’s not the first report of Seager being among the players that want to sign early, but the indication is even more specific than that. And since we’re paying attention to Seager’s free agency a little more closely thanks to a few Cubs-related mentions, I thought this worth breaking down.

