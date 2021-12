LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Noxious gas lawn mowers will soon join VCRs, rotary phones, and typewriters as bygone relics of the modern California home. California is officially making the switch to electric mowers in 2022 after banning the gas type in an effort to curb emissions. The switch won’t happen immediately, but as of 2024, only electric mowers will be available for purchase in California, making it the first state in the nation to ban such sales in the fight against climate change. The California Air Resources Board pushed for the change, noting that residential and lawn gardening equipment make up more...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO