Tri-Cities leaders declare Friday ‘Blue and Gold Day’ in honor of the Bucs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders across the Tri-Cities have declared Friday “Blue and Gold Day” in celebration of the ETSU football team’s appearance in the FCS playoffs.

The mayors of Jonesborough, Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, Tennessee teamed up to proclaim “Blue and Gold Day” and encourage residents to wear blue and gold and decorate their homes, businesses, and schools in ETSU’s colors on Friday.

“East Tennessee State University serves as an integral partner to this community through its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for people in our region,” the Johnson City proclamation states.

ETSU earned the Southern Conference’s automatic playoff bid by clinching the outright conference title. This will be the team’s third playoff appearance in school history (2018 and 1996).

The Buccaneers’ first playoff game is Saturday with the team hosting Kennesaw State inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online .

A pep rally will take place Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Wild Wing Cafe in downtown Johnson City.

A 30-minute playoff special, “ETSU Football: A Championship Season,” will air on News Channel 11 on Friday at 7 p.m.

