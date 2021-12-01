ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones signs with Royals

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones is staying in the American League Central Division. Jones has signed a minor-league contract with the Kansas City Royals, the club announced Wednesday. Jones,...

MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Former Royals pitcher Wade Davis retires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals and 2015 World Series winning pitcher Wade Davis has announced his retirement. Davis signed a one-year minor league contract with the Royals in 2021 and will finish his career in royal blue. The 36-year-old was drafted in 2009 by the Tampa Bay Rays and joined the Royals […]
dailydodgers.com

Former Tigers first-round pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Beau Burrows is headed to Los Angeles. The former 2015 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers announced on his personal Twitter account Tuesday evening that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which will likely include a Spring Training invitation in March of 2022. Burrow has pitched 17 and two-thirds innings of work during his major league career with 11 strikeouts, 11 walks, and a 10.70 ERA with eight home runs allowed.
FanSided

Detroit Tigers thinking about replacing outfielder Victor Reyes

The Detroit Tigers are continuing to go through their offseason, weighing out options and deciding which players they are going to target as a part of this free agency process. One of the things that the organization is rumored to be doing is shopping for an outfielder. The rumors most...
The Game Haus

Javier Baez signs six-year deal with Tigers

Infielder Javier Baez has signed a new deal with the Detroit Tigers. The contract is worth a reported $140 million over six years. The language also includes an opt-out clause after two years for Baez, along with a limited no trade clause. He will be able to block trades to up to 10 teams each year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Javy takes talents to Motown, to sign with Tigers

Any lingering thought of a Chicago homecoming for Javy Báez went up in the smoke of all the free agent activity burning through baseball in the final hours before this week’s expected lockout. Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2018 MVP runner-up for the Cubs, has agreed to a six-year, $140...
MLive.com

Amid MLB signing frenzy, Tigers quiet for now

Major League teams committed to more than a billion dollars in salaries during a 48-hour frenzy that continued Monday night, but the Detroit Tigers -- who started the offseason with a bang -- didn’t spend a penny. The Tigers still don’t have a shortstop and it isn’t clear that they’ll...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Free Agent Review: Outfielder Clint Frazier

The Detroit Tigers were tied to Clint Frazier back in 2017 and now that he has been released by the New York Yankees, is he a good reclamation project?. Back in 2017, one of our former contributors during the Michael Fulmer rumors to the New York Yankees suggested that the Detroit Tigers should not go after Clint Frazier. In hindsight based on the numbers he has put up, that is a fair statement based on him being drafted in the first round, fifth overall in 2013 out of Loganville High School in Georgia.
WGN News

Report: Former Cubs shortstop Javier Baez will sign with the Tigers

DETROIT – When the Cubs decided to trade away the core of their 2016 World Series championship team in July, many wondered how many of those players could return to the club in free agency. It appears that Javier Baez won’t be one of those who will make his way back to the north side. […]
Daily News-Record

Jones Guides Royals To ODAC Win

Tim Jones scored 20 points and dished out six assists as Eastern Mennonite opened up Old Dominion Athletic Conference play with an 86-72 men’s basketball victory over Shenandoah in Yoder Arena on Wednesday. Mizz Nyagwegwe came off the bench and scored 19 points for the Royals (3-3, 1-0 ODAC) while...
Yardbarker

A chat with former Royals slugger Steve Balboni

The former Royals home run record-holder looks back on his time in Kansas City. I live in a small upper Midwest metro area of about 130,000 people. It is located within a five-hour drive of major league ballparks in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and both Chicago parks as well as several minor league ballparks. If you like to watch baseball, it’s an ideal place to live. Our area has fans from all of those teams, naturally, but the largest and most active group of fans in our area are those of the New York Yankees. My friend, Charlie Aldrich, a promotor extraordinaire, is the ringleader of this group. The club numbers close to 50 and every year they put on a baseball card and autograph show where they bring in a former Yankee. In the past, they’ve brought in some big names from the past: Whitey Ford, Don Larsen, Sparky Lyle, and Joe Pepitone, just to name a few. One year, they arranged for Mickey Rivers to appear, but alas Mick the Quick stiffed them. He never got on the.
MLive.com

Javier Baez ready to make some ‘magic’ in Detroit

The Detroit Tigers are no longer allowed to talk about him. His image -- and all others -- have been scrubbed from the team website. But in a rapidly arranged press conference a few hours before the start of the MLB lockout, the Tigers made it clear how excited they were to have shortstop Javier Báez in the fold.
MLive.com

MLB World Series odds: Tigers make big jump after 2 big signings

After years of being among the worst teams in baseball, the Detroit Tigers are getting a more favorable look from oddsmakers. The signings of shortstop Javier Baez and left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have improved the Tigers’ odds of winning the World Series from 75-to-1 to 33-to-1 in less than one month, according to BetOnline.
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
