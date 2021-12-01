Former Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones signs with Royals

The former Royals home run record-holder looks back on his time in Kansas City. I live in a small upper Midwest metro area of about 130,000 people. It is located within a five-hour drive of major league ballparks in Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and both Chicago parks as well as several minor league ballparks. If you like to watch baseball, it’s an ideal place to live. Our area has fans from all of those teams, naturally, but the largest and most active group of fans in our area are those of the New York Yankees. My friend, Charlie Aldrich, a promotor extraordinaire, is the ringleader of this group. The club numbers close to 50 and every year they put on a baseball card and autograph show where they bring in a former Yankee. In the past, they’ve brought in some big names from the past: Whitey Ford, Don Larsen, Sparky Lyle, and Joe Pepitone, just to name a few. One year, they arranged for Mickey Rivers to appear, but alas Mick the Quick stiffed them. He never got on the.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO