The World Health Organization's (WHO) executive director for Europe has urged nations on the Covid-stricken continent to ponder compulsory vaccination. Robb Butler told Sky News on Wednesday that it was "time to have that conversation from both an individual and a population-based perspective. It's a healthy debate to have." The WHO official said, however, that such "mandates have come at the expense of trust, social inclusion" in the past.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO