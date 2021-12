COVID continues to surge in Minnesota as the holiday season is upon us. U-S Senator Tina Smith is encouraging Minnesotans to get vaccinated. Smith says most of the people who have become the most seriously ill are people who have not been vaccinated. Johns Hopkins University recently reported that there have been more than 770,000 deaths in the U-S over the full course of the pandemic, and the number of 2021 COVID-19-related deaths has officially outpaced 2020’s total.

