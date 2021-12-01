ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bernie Moreno Launches "Unprecedented" Ohio TV Ad Campaign With Commercial Called "Gas"

By Sam Allard
Cleveland Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland-area businessman and U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno announced Wednesday that his campaign will spend a staggering $4 million on a TV ad buy between now and January 15. The Moreno campaign contends that this is the "largest, most concentrated ad campaign ever implemented at this point in an Ohio...

