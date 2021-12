Let the MLB lockout gamesmanship begin. Shortly after the owners locked the players out at midnight Thursday morning, the league website removed the names and images of all current players from its news content section as well as all images of current players entirely. On any roster page, every player’s image is now the same default blank player silhouette as part of the overhaul of MLB.com and official team sites – which now feature exactly zero stories about players in the union.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO