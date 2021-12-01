Wells Fargo issues memo to employees on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

(MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. will require employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status and, if unvaccinated, get tested regularly, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal.

The new policy officially begins in January. All employees are required to share their status via portal by Dec. 4, according to the memo.

Fully vaccinated employees must upload a photo of their vaccination card. Non-vaccinated employees must acknowledge they will be part of the testing program.

