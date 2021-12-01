ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wells Fargo issues memo to employees on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlbV2_0dBSDtAL00
(MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

CHARLOTTE — Wells Fargo & Co. will require employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status and, if unvaccinated, get tested regularly, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal.

The new policy officially begins in January. All employees are required to share their status via portal by Dec. 4, according to the memo.

[ ALSO READ: Group of local researchers discuss vaccine effectiveness against omicron COVID-19 variant ]

Fully vaccinated employees must upload a photo of their vaccination card. Non-vaccinated employees must acknowledge they will be part of the testing program.

(WATCH: Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers nationwide)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit

DALLAS — (AP) — American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire in March and be replaced by its current president, Robert Isom, as the nation’s largest airline seeks to rebuild after massive losses caused by the pandemic. Parker, 60, has been CEO at three different airlines since 2001, including the...
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The European Union drug regulator gave its backing Tuesday to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus. The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSOC Charlotte

WHO advises against use of survivors' plasma to treat COVID

GENEVA — (AP) — Experts at the World Health Organization recommended Tuesday against using blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for patients with the illness, saying evidence has not shown the costly, time-consuming transfusions to be effective in preventing severe illness or death. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
WSOC Charlotte

EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday lowered annual production requirements for ethanol and other biofuels to account for reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the administration moved to reject requests by small oil refineries to be exempted from ethanol requirements,...
U.S. POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization's office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Wells Fargo Co#Omicron#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

American Airlines CEO Parker to step down next March

DALLAS — (AP) — American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire on March 31 and be replaced by the airline’s current president, Robert Isom. Parker has led Texas-based American since late 2013, when he engineered a merger with smaller US Airways. He will remain as chairman, American said Tuesday. Isom...
WSOC Charlotte

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts dozens of sites

A major Amazon Web Services outage disrupted access to numerous popular sites for several hours on Tuesday, including Prime, Disney+, Netflix and Ring, among others. Some services began coming back online sporadically just before 5 p.m. EST, following the more than six-hour outage. Update 8:15 p.m. EST Dec. 7: Amazon...
INTERNET
WSOC Charlotte

Airbnb's nonprofit makes resettling refugees a core mission

Mousa and Rasha Alkhafaji were already anxious when they emigrated from Iraq to the United States in 2017. Even though Mousa Alkhafaji had finally received a Special Immigrant Visa for his work with the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq, his family’s original flight had been canceled when the Trump administration ordered a ban on travel from Iraq. Rather than wait for the ban to be lifted, the Alkhafajis decided to risk a big chunk of their savings to book another flight and hope for the best.
DENVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSOC Charlotte

Study can't confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research. They recreated 50 experiments, the type of preliminary research with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. The results reported Tuesday: About half the scientific claims didn't hold up.
CANCER
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
74K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy