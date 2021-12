The Montreal Canadiens are in the midst of one of their worst seasons ever, and so far, owner Geoff Molson has been silent. General Manager (GM) Marc Bergevin is in the last year of his contract and has already stated he won’t be making a move just to make a move. The Canadiens are 23 games into the season, and have almost no chance of making the playoffs, so if they plan on replacing Bergevin, they should do it before Christmas to allow a new regime to have time to evaluate. It seems like Molson is ready to start that process.

