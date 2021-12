After losing two games in a row, the Georgetown Hoyas were in desperate need of a better outcome at home against the Longwood Lancers. Despite getting off to a rocky start in both halves, Patrick Ewing’s team steadied itself and was able to score some clutch points down the stretch. The game was still within reach for the Lancers with less than a minute left and only down four. That’s when Kaiden Rice splashed one of this team-high five three-pointers to make it a seven-point lead and seal the victory 91-83 for Georgetown.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO