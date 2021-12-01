ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

South Africa COVID-19 cases double in one day following omicron detection

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjXLZ_0dBSAoAz00

South Africa’s coronavirus cases have doubled in a 24-hour period following the first detection of the omicron variant in the country last week.

Authorities said there were 8,561 news cases recorded in South Africa on Wednesday, up from 4,373 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Although it is too early to tell if the surge is due to the omicron variant, scientists say it is possible the new strain could be a factor.

“There is a possibility that really we’re going to be seeing a serious doubling or tripling of the cases as we move along or as the week unfolds,” Dr. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a virologist at the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Africa, told the AP. “There is a possibility that we are going to see a vast increase in number of cases being identified in South Africa.”

“The current data that we’re having is still very limited. So there are so many additional characteristics of this virus that the researchers are busy studying, of which transmissibility is one of them. Severity is also another,” she added.

The omicron variant was announced by scientists last week in South Africa and has since spread to more than 20 countries.

The U.S. reported its first case of the omicron variant in California on Wednesday after a person who traveled back from South Africa was found to have been infected with the new strain.

Multiple countries, including the U.S., have banned travel from southern African countries in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the variant.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Netherlands left scrambling to get flights out of South Africa following the news of the new Covid-19 variant...but limited availability could see the second one-day international at Centurion go ahead

The new Covid-19 variant led to the Netherlands scrambling to get flights out of South Africa. Limited availability this weekend means they will stay for now and could yet play the second one-day international at Centurion on Sunday. A statement from Cricket South Africa said the Dutch board was ‘reviewing...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Omicron is 'rapidly becoming the dominant variant in South Africa': Covid cases DOUBLE in a day as test positivity climbs to 16.5% and daily hospital admissions rise by a quarter amid fears of new wave

South Africa's Covid cases double in a day, but hospital admissions remain flat amid fears of an Omicron-driven wave of infections. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows 8,561 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, a jump of 95.8 per cent in a single day and 571.5 per cent in a week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ABC7 Los Angeles

How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall

SAN FRANCISCO -- Preliminary data out of South Africa is giving the world insight into how strong omicron really is. The South African Medical Research Council just reported this variant may cause less severe cases of COVID-19. "Unvaccinated people in South Africa are going to the hospital, but they are...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Move Along#The Associated Press#Ap#Southern African
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid 19: More Omicron cases in the West Midlands 'certain'

Possible new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are being investigated across the West Midlands, a director of public health has said. Sandwell's Dr Lisa McNally said it was "certain" more cases would be confirmed. So far five cases have been identified in the region, in Warwickshire, Staffordshire, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron COVID-19 variant is found in 39 US cases across 17 states as health officials say cases of new strain are more mild: A quarter of all tests in South Africa - where it was first detected - are now positive and more than 1,000 cases of mutation have been detected worldwide

The Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread around the United States, but early signs on the strain's severity provide the nation with some much needed positive news. Late Sunday night, a case of the Omicron variant was sequenced in Georgia, making the Peach state the 17th to find record at least one case of the variant within its borders, and bringing that nationwide case count up to 39.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

As the omicron coronavirus variant spreads in southern Africa and pops up in countries all around the world, scientists are anxiously watching a battle play out that could determine the future of the pandemic. Can the latest competitor to the world-dominating delta overthrow it?. Some scientists, poring over data from...
SCIENCE
BBC

Omicron: First cases of Covid-19 variant identified in NI

The first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Northern Ireland. The Department of Health said it has been made aware of three cases of the variant, two in the Belfast area and one in the South Eastern Trust area. All three have been linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return of economically punishing lockdowns. While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, Omicron is also "highly unlikely" to completely evade vaccine protections, the World Health Organization's second-in-command told AFP on Tuesday. "The preliminary data doesn't indicate that this is more severe. In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview, insisting though that more research was needed.
SCIENCE
The Hill

The Hill

405K+
Followers
48K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy