Greetings! As you scramble through Black Friday savings (if it can be called that), I wanted to bring an exciting travel festival to your attention. Not only will I be attending the Extraordinary Travel Festival, in 2022, I wanted to extend the invitation to all my readers, with a special discount code. If you like to compliment points travel (business class, and stays in fancy hotels) with visiting difficult and challenging parts of the world, this travel festival maybe the key to unlocking the serious traveler within you.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO