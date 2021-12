MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a coalition of 24 attorneys general in a comment letter in support of the federal government’s efforts to preserve and fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In the comment letter, the coalition highlights the critical contributions of hundreds of thousands of Dreamers to broader public health efforts, the economy, and communities across the country — and urges the federal government to finalize regulations codifying DACA and ensuring that states can continue to benefit from the program. Since 2012, DACA has protected from deportation and extended work authorization to approximately 825,000 individuals who grew up in this country, most of whom have known no home other than the United States.

MADISON, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO