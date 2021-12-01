ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janssen and Amgen Combine for Regulatory Win in Multiple Myeloma

Cover picture for the articleJanssen Pharmaceutical and Amgen are celebrating another regulatory win for Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj). Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug in combination with Amgen’s Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior...

