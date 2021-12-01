‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

Euphoria is coming back with a bang as HBO unveiled the show’s Season 2 premiere date and first teaser featuring Emmy-winner Zendaya. Kicking off its eight-episode season beginning Sunday, January 9 on HBO, Euphoria sees the return of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old who is trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. She’ll be joined by fellow series regulars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.
Comments / 0