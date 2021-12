The US jobs report in November was weaker than anticipated, as nonfarm payrolls rose by 210,000 way below expectations. Total employment remains 3.9 million lower than in February 2020. The unemployment rate fell significantly to 4.2% from 4.6%, as employment in the household survey was extremely strong. This attracted a lot of attention but we would like to emphasise that employment in the household survey is much more volatile and not a very good indicator of underlying employment growth (just remember the June report where nonfarm rose by nearly 1 million but employment in the household survey actually fell).

