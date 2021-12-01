624 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 624 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,492 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 410 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health , 462 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 105 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 485,419 county residents are fully vaccinated and 531,769 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.2% of the county population.

