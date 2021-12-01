EU Next Gen Bonds: A Green Bond Game Changer?

As central banks pumped trillions in liquidity to boost the world post the Covid induced slowdown last year, debt to GDP ratios across the board have skyrocketed to levels not seen since World War II. It was just two years ago, towards the end of 2018, when the Fed first considered tapering liquidity to reign in its balance sheet. But then, yet another crisis emerged and this one was the repo market. After the markets stabilized by the end of 2019, it was about to be hit by yet another Armageddon, Covid-19. At first glance this appeared worse than the financial crisis even as the entire world came to a halt, as it took oil prices down $30/bbl.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO