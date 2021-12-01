EU Next Gen Bonds: A Green Bond Game Changer?

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (CSIQ) - Get Canadian Solar Inc. Report announces that Canadian Solar EMEA Capital Markets, S.A.U., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar, on December 2, 2021 has successfully completed a € 30 million green bond issuance due on December 2026 under its € 100 Canadian Solar EMEA Green Medium Term Note Program in the Spanish multilateral trading facility (MTF) for debt securities (MARF). The notes are guaranteed by the Company and qualify as "green bonds" pursuant to the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the Green Financing Framework adopted by the Company in Europe, Middle East and Africa, or EMEA region.
