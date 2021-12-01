El Salvador’s Pro-Crypto President Bukele Criticizes The US Treasury For Uncontrolled Money Printing

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo associate of blacklisted Israeli investor Dan Gertler as President Joe Biden's administration released a new global anti-corruption strategy. The US Treasury said Alain Mukonda helped reorganize Gertler's businesses and transferred millions of dollars for him after the Israeli tycoon's oil and mining businesses in DRC were hobbled by earlier sanctions. Mukonda set up companies for Gertler and moved between $11 million and $13.5 million into them, the Treasury said, helping Gertler skirt sanctions aimed at blocking him from accessing the global financial system. "Treasury is committed to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congoâs anti-corruption efforts by going after those that abuse the political system for economic gain and unfairly profit from the Congolese state," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO