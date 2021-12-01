ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador’s Pro-Crypto President Bukele Criticizes The US Treasury For Uncontrolled Money Printing

By Newton Gitonga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador’s President Bukele cannot still get his head around the fact that the U.S. treasury keeps printing more money despite the ballooning inflation. Commenting on the FED’s Jerome Powell’s defense of his “transitory inflation claims” in a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, the pro-crypto president expressed his distaste for...

Expert: El Salvador’s BTC adoption is exception to rule, not model for future

Remittance fees cost El Salvador’s citizens more than $400 million a year. It’s highly unlikely that any major developed economy will take El Salvador’s lead. Just under 90 central banks around the world are exploring the idea of launching a CBDC. According to William Je, CEO of institutional investment firm...
El Salvador’s bet on bitcoin must not distract from democratic erosion

As the value of bitcoin dropped last week, a high-profile figure took to Twitter to boast that he had “bought the dip.”. One would be forgiven for thinking it was Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and cryptocurrency cheerleader, rather than Nayib Bukele, the populist president of El Salvador. “Missed the f***ing...
All-cash transactions under scrutiny of Biden administration

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate transactions. The announcement came via a U.S. Treasury Department notice seeking public comment on this potential regulation. According to the Biden administration, the aim of this regulation would be to crack down...
US sanctions DRCongo figure as Biden unveils anti-graft plan

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo associate of blacklisted Israeli investor Dan Gertler as President Joe Biden's administration released a new global anti-corruption strategy. The US Treasury said Alain Mukonda helped reorganize Gertler's businesses and transferred millions of dollars for him after the Israeli tycoon's oil and mining businesses in DRC were hobbled by earlier sanctions. Mukonda set up companies for Gertler and moved between $11 million and $13.5 million into them, the Treasury said, helping Gertler skirt sanctions aimed at blocking him from accessing the global financial system. "Treasury is committed to supporting the Democratic Republic of the Congoâs anti-corruption efforts by going after those that abuse the political system for economic gain and unfairly profit from the Congolese state," said Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement.
Blame the Bitcoin bond? El Salvador’s dollar-denominated debt slides

El Salvador’s dollar-denominated debt has taken a beating in recent weeks, with observers blaming President Bukele’s plan to issue bitcoin bonds for the sell-off. But there’s more to the decline than meets the eye. “Salvador’s bond spreads to comparable U.S. treasuries have widened, and the bitcoin bonds are a contributing...
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crackdown on bad actors’ use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would address what it says […]
Elon Musk Comes Out Against Biden's Infrastructure Bill, Says China Needs To Realize Its Role As The 'Biggest Kid On The Block' As It Races Ahead Of US

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Annual CEO Council Monday evening where he was interviewed by Joanna Stern. Musk shared his opinion on the upcoming infrastructure bill along with the government and its role. He also touched on the tense relationship between the United States and China. Here are the key takeaways.
Fed rate hikes in 2022 won't help inflation: Fmr. White House economist

Tyler Goodspeed, the former acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, predicted inflation will likely continue into 2022 despite the Federal Reserve potentially hiking interest rates twice next year. Goodspeed joined "Mornings with Maria" on Monday to discuss high consumer prices, arguing even two rate cuts may not "cut it" as the economy continues to grapple with supply chain and labor force shortages.
Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
Fed is widely seen backing a faster taper next week

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell checks on his watch during a hearing before House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill December 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) By Alex Wong/Getty Images THE FED.
El Salvador President Schools Peter Schiff on Buying the Bitcoin Dips

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele explained to famous gold bug and cryptocurrency skeptic Peter Schiff yesterday (December 4) why it didn’t make any sense to criticize his country for continuing to take advantage of dips in the Bitcoin price. Peter Schiff is the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, a full-service, registered...
Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
Bukele steps up El Salvador’s bet on sliding bitcoin; buys another 150 coins

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the Central American country had acquired an additional 150 bitcoins after the digital currency’s value slumped again, enlarging his bet on the cryptocurrency despite criticism. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down about 30% from the year’s high...
El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Drop Again » Crypto Insiders

The cryptocurrency market crashed last night. The Bitcoin (BTC) The price briefly reached a price of less than $41,000. Many crypto investors are panicking, but it seems that the President of El Salvador in Central America, Neb Bukele, is not at all worried. It was announced that the country had once again bought down Bitcoin.
