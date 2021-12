A teenager was arrested in India after police say he beheaded his 19-year-old sister as his mother allegedly held her legs, CNN reports. Police in Vaijapur, Maharashtra told the outlet that the unnamed woman’s husband said they married against the wishes of her family and that she was two months pregnant with their child. At the time, the woman was living with her husband and she invited her mother and brother—who have also not been named by authorities—into her home for tea when they came to visit her Sunday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO