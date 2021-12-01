ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November economy index falls, but confidence ticks up

By Mandy Billings
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy remains healthy, and overall confidence in the economy over the next six months has improved. But about half of supply managers surveyed expect supply chain disruptions to get worse for the first six months of 2022. Firms reported that transportation issues such as trucking, air and rail delays were the greatest factors accounting for supply chain disruptions. The overall index for November of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Wednesday fell to 60.2 from October’s 65.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

