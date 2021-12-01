ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash, man critically injured

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Frederick, Okla., woman died from injuries she suffered in a vehicle crash on Wednesday, and a man was critically injured in the crash.

Paula Owens, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 183, south of Manitou, Okla., at 5th Street in Tillman County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Owens was the passenger in a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Frederick man.

The 72 year old was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He is in critical condition with internal and external injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

They were heading north on U.S. 183 in a Ford F-150 pickup when, at approximately 9:04 a.m., the vehicle went off the right side of the highway for an unknown reason, overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side, OHP officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

