21-year-old shot to death Tuesday

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 6 days ago
This story originally included the wrong date of the shooting death. Due to incorrect information provided by TPD, Elijah Santillanez Gracia's name was misspelled.

Tucson police investigated the Tuesday shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Police say 21-year-old Elijah Santillanez Gracia was found shot to death at about 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue, near 36th Street and Kino.

Police ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

