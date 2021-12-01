ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sharon Jackson To Depart WME At End Of Year To Become A Manager

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i2Z9_0dBRvPNi00

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime talent agent Sharon Jackson is leaving WME to become a manager. Details of which management firm she will be landing are still being worked out. Insiders say Jackson will remain at the agency till the end of the year.

The veteran agent joined Endeavor from UTA in 2008.  She played a major role in building WME’s talent and comedy business, representing clients including Jonah Hill, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevigne, Rebel Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, etc. She informed the agency today.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Hongyu “Neo” Li Tapped As Development Executive & In-House Writer For Starlight Media

EXCLUSIVE: Hongyu “Neo” Li has been tapped as a Development Executive & In-House Writer​ for Starlight Media, the production and finance company behind titles including Crazy Rich Asians, Maligant and Wuhan Wuhan. In his new role, he will he responsible for generating ideas, treatments, pitches, and scripts, and guiding producers and writers in the development of content, curating a growing slate of film and TV projects for Starlight. He will report directly to CEO Peter Luo. “Hongyu Li’s creative input plays a crucial part in the early stage of development and pre-sale for our projects,” said Luo. “He supports the company in all...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Paradigm Signs Kausar Mohammed; Bret Michaels Inks With UTA

South Asian writer/actor Kausar Mohammed has signed with Paradigm for representation. She can currently be seen as “techspert” Soraya on CW’s 4400. She also voices series lead, Yaz, on Dreamwork’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Mohammed wrote and stars in the holiday romcom The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, directed by Fawzia Mirza, which world premiered at TIFF 2021. She also worked alongside Taraji P. Henson on Paramount’s What Men Want, with Issa Rae on the Universal film Little, and has additional credits on shows such as HBO’s Silicon Valley, CW’s Black Lightning and Carol’s Second Act on CBS. Mohammed is a...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Alessandro Nivola In Talks To Co-Star With Michelle Williams In Peggy Lee Biopic ‘Fever’

EXCLUSIVE: The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro Nivola continues to stay busy as he is in talks to star opposite Michelle Williams in Todd Haynes’s Peggy Lee biopic Fever. Nivola will play Dave Barbour in pic. Set up at MGM the feature is written by Doug Wright and produced by Marc Platt, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler and Reese Witherspoon. MGM had no comment. Best known for her cover of the Little Willie John song “Fever,” to which she added her own additional lyrics, Lee was a product of the big band era, a singer, songwriter and composer whose career spanned nearly seven...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Blackening’: Tim Story & MRC Film Wrap Production On Horror-Comedy Starring Antoinette Robertson, Jermaine Fowler, Yvonne Orji, Jay Pharoah & More

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Story (Tom and Jerry, Universal’s Ride Along films) has wrapped principal photography on The Blackening, a horror-comedy he directed for MRC Film, which stars Dewayne Perkins (The Upshaws), Grace Byers (Amazon’s Harlem), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), Melvin Gregg (Nine Perfect Strangers), Jay Pharoah (SNL), Yvonne Orji (Insecure), Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People), X Mayo (The Farewell) and Sinqua Walls (Resort to Love). The film centers on seven Black friends who go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer. It’s based on a 2018 Comedy Central digital short written by Perkins for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Deadline

Apple Confirms Long In Works ‘Bad Blood’ Transfusion; ‘Don’t Look Up’s Adam McKay Directs & Jennifer Lawrence Plays Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Apple Original Films has confirmed it will be the studio backing and distributing Bad Blood, the drama about the shocking rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes that Adam McKay is writing to direct, with Jennifer Lawrence starring. The project was originally set up at Legendary after a heated auction in 2016, and it will be a coproduction between Apple Studios and Legendary. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries has a multi-year first look deal at Apple for scripted movies. The Apple landing has been months in the works, but no one would confirm it. It comes at a time when Holmes is...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Disney Hires Geoff Morrell To Become Chief Corporate Affairs Officer After Zenia Mucha And Alan Braverman Exits – Update

UPDATED with more details: Disney has hired Geoff Morrell, the EVP of Communications & Advocacy at oil and energy giant bp, to take over some of the duties of Zenia Mucha, Disney’s longtime Senior EVP and Chief Communications Officer. Morrell’s title will be Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, a newly created position. Mucha, along with fellow veteran Disney exec Alan Braverman, the Senior EVP and Corporate General Counsel, announced in July that they would retire at year’s end after long tenures. The exits are in line with that of Disney chairman Bob Iger, who is also leaving. Both were loyal lieutenants of...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey & Archie Renaux To Star In Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’

EXCLUSIVE: Josephine Langford (Moxie), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks) and Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) have signed on to star in The Other Zoey, a rom-com from Gulfstream Pictures that will head into production this month in North Carolina. The film to be directed by Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) centers on Zoey Miller (Langford), a bright college student who rejects traditional ideals of love and dating, only to have her entire perspective on romance turned upside down when another student mistakes her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey. Matt Tabak penned the script for the pic, which is being financed...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Strays’: Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx & Will Forte To Topline Universal Animated Pic From ‘Barb And Star’ Director Josh Greenbaum

Will Ferrell (The Shrink Next Door, Spirited), Jamie Foxx (Soul, Just Mercy) and Will Forte (MacGruber, HouseBroken) will star in Strays, an animated comedy that Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming for Universal, Deadline has confirmed. The film combining CGI and live-action elements follows an abandoned dog (Ferrell) who teams up with other strays, including one portrayed by Foxx, to get revenge on his former owner (Forte). American Vandal‘s Dan Perrault scripted the film, which is now in post-production. Greenbaum is producing alongside Picturestart’s Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Lord Miller President of Film, Aditya Sood, with Jessica Switch and Lord Miller’s Nikki Baida exec producing, and Picturestart’s Julia Hammer serving as co-producer. SVP of Production Development Jeyun Munford and Director of Development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project for the studio.  
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wme#Talent Agent#Endeavor#Uta
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
MOVIES
Deadline

James Rosen Joins Newsmax As Chief White House Correspondent; Emerald Robinson’s Contract Won’t Be Renewed

James Rosen, who has been a correspondent at Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group, is joining Newsmax as chief White House correspondent. The network also said in a statement to the Washington Post that it is not renewing the contract of Emerald Robinson, who was taken off the air in November after posting a tweet of a baseless conspiracy theory over vaccines. Robinson had tweeted, “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.” She also later permanently suspended from Twitter...
POTUS
Variety

SAG Predictions: TV Cast Ensemble (Drama) – ‘Succession’ vs. ‘Squid Game’?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Shine France Founder Thierry Lachkar Becomes CEO Of ITV Studios France

Thierry Lachkar, the Founder of Shine France and currently MD of French indie Deeply Superficial, has been named CEO of ITV Studios France, with Deeply Superficial set to be subsumed by ITVS France. Lachkar, who launched The Voice and MasterChef in the nation, replaces Franck Firmin-Guion, who stepped down in July to become President of French producer Mediawan. Lachkar will take up the role next week, reporting into MD, International Productions, Lisa Perrin, and overseeing a production outfit that is behind the likes of TFI1’s The Voice, France 2’s Spectaculaire and Amazon Prime co-pro Sans Filtre.  He set up Shine France in 2009 and founded Deeply Superficial nine years...
BUSINESS
Deadline

UK Broadcasters Commit To Stop Using BAME “Wherever Possible”

UK broadcasters have committed to stop using the acronym BAME “wherever possible” in favor of specificity, as recommended by a report from the Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity. In a rare joint press statement, the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Viacom-owned Channel 5 said they will all try and move away from the “catch all term,” which the research found has a lack of trust around it due to the belief it has been used to hide failings in the representation of specific ethnic groups. “The move towards specificity, and away from a catch-all term, paves the way for greater acknowledgement...
U.K.
Deadline

Indeed Reteams With Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions For Second Cycle Of Rising Voices, Commits $3 Million to BIPOC Filmmaker Initiative

Leading job site Indeed announced today that it is extending its partnership with Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Master of None, Twenties) and her company Hillman Grad productions to further invest in BIPOC filmmakers via the Rising Voices initiative. Heading into the second cycle of the program established in February, it will triple its original investment, pouring $3 million into another filmmaker residency program, as part of its commitment to bolstering underrepresented talent and their stories. As they gear up for Rising Voices Season 2, Indeed and Hillman Grad are once again calling for filmmakers to share stories about the meaning of work...
MOVIES
Deadline

TriStar Pictures Lands Feature Rights To Michiel Blanchart’s Short Film ‘You’re Dead Helene’

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, TriStar Pictures has acquired the rights to the supernatural romantic comedy You’re Dead Helene, which is based on the award-winning short film written and directed by Michiel Blanchart. He will direct the feature film, which is being produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert at Ghost House and Michaël Goldberg and Boris Van Gils at Playbox Pictures. Caellum Allan will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures. Romel Adam will oversee for Ghost House. “The film is touching and terrifying,” Raimi said. “Michiel is one of the few modern directors that can balance humor and terror, and he does it in an exciting new way.” The live-action short is produced by Daylight Films and Formosa Productions; is supported by Canal+, FWB and Region Grand Est; and has played at numerous film festivals around the world. It won an won the Oscar-qualifying Grand Prize at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Best Short Film at Sitges, the Short Fuse Award at Austin Fantastic Fest and the Grand Prize at the Gerardmer Film Festival. Blanchart is repped by WME and Jerome Duboz of Ithaka Media.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Upper Cut’: Atmosphere Entertainment To Develop Film Based On Memoir By Hollywood Hairdresser Carrie White; Susan McMartin Adapting Script For Julia Fox Pic

Mark and Dorothy Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment has acquired the rights to Upper Cut: Highlights of My Hollywood Life, an internationally bestselling memoir by Carrie White, which it is developing for film. Upper Cut is an unflinching portrayal of addiction and recovery as told through the eyes of White, who’s otherwise known as the “First Lady of Hairdressing.” White was behind the scenes of every Hollywood photo shoot, TV appearance, and party in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, collaborating with Richard Avedon on shoots for Vogue, partying with Jim Morrison, giving Nurse Ratchett her signature style, getting high with Jimi Hendrix, and touching...
MOVIES
Deadline

Roselyn Sanchez To Co-Host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’ In Puerto Rico; Daddy Yankee To Perform

Fantasy Island star Roselyn Sanchez has been tapped to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Puerto Rico. The show also will feature Reggaeton superstar and San Juan native Daddy Yankee in a hometown performance. Puerto Rico will serve as the inaugural destination for the show’s first-ever Spanish-language countdown. The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The show will air Friday, Dec. 31, live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST. Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11 p.m....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Netflix Partners With IllumiNative For Program Bolstering Indigenous Producers

Netflix is partnering with the non-profit organization IllumiNative on a new program, designed to support the work of early and mid-career Indigenous producers. The year-long program will kick off in April of 2022, supporting a cohort of seven. Through it, fellows will develop a current project, attend monthly workshops with notable writers, directors, producers and casting agents, and benefit from other mentoring and networking opportunities, receiving a a $25,000 stipend to support their work. The inaugural IllumiNative Producers Program will kick off with a digital intensive, introducing fellows to Netflix execs as well as other Indigenous creatives. Subsequent monthly virtual training sessions will focus...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy