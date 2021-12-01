Sharon Jackson To Depart WME At End Of Year To Become A Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime talent agent Sharon Jackson is leaving WME to become a manager. Details of which management firm she will be landing are still being worked out. Insiders say Jackson will remain at the agency till the end of the year.

The veteran agent joined Endeavor from UTA in 2008. She played a major role in building WME’s talent and comedy business, representing clients including Jonah Hill, Amy Schumer, Amy Poehler, Jack Black, Aziz Ansari, Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevigne, Rebel Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, etc. She informed the agency today.