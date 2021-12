Sandra Bullock says she was “unraveling” during a 2014 home invasion involving a suspect who was stalking her for days before he was arrested at her Bel Air residence. The Oscar-winning actress opened up for the first time about the traumatic experience during Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk after co-host Willow Smith shared her own emotional response to a break-in. The singer-actress first revealed her December 2020 home invasion in an October episode of Red Table Talk. While Smith wasn’t home at the time her residence was broken into, the singer and actress’ recollections of the “hard” emotional event prompted...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO