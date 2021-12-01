Bears' Justin Fields practices, but Andy Dalton takes first-team reps

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs in the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was unavailable to play in what became a Thanksgiving Day win at the Detroit Lions.

Per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, Fields is returning to practice, but that doesn't necessarily mean the first-year pro will be back atop the depth chart ahead of veteran Andy Dalton for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Dalton, not Fields, would be taking first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. Chicago sits at 4-7, so Nagy understandably has little reason to risk the long-term health of who is hoped to be a future franchise quarterback at this stage of the season.

"If you put him out there, is there a risk to more injury and how does that go? I don’t know how all that works with the percentages of more stuff happening to it but I just know when we listen to our doctors and we listen to Justin with any pain that he would be going through, we wanna make sure we’re smart for him and for us too, making the right decision," Nagy explained about Fields potentially playing versus Arizona.

Dalton completed 24-of-39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown and an interception in guiding Chicago to a gritty win at Detroit last Thursday. As things currently stand, it seems Nagy may sit Fields and hope the rookie gets right for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown at the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12.