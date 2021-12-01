ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Justin Fields practices, but Andy Dalton takes first-team reps

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrcTu_0dBRu1UY00
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields suffered cracked ribs in the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was unavailable to play in what became a Thanksgiving Day win at the Detroit Lions.

Per Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago, Fields is returning to practice, but that doesn't necessarily mean the first-year pro will be back atop the depth chart ahead of veteran Andy Dalton for Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Dalton, not Fields, would be taking first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. Chicago sits at 4-7, so Nagy understandably has little reason to risk the long-term health of who is hoped to be a future franchise quarterback at this stage of the season.

"If you put him out there, is there a risk to more injury and how does that go? I don’t know how all that works with the percentages of more stuff happening to it but I just know when we listen to our doctors and we listen to Justin with any pain that he would be going through, we wanna make sure we’re smart for him and for us too, making the right decision," Nagy explained about Fields potentially playing versus Arizona.

Dalton completed 24-of-39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown and an interception in guiding Chicago to a gritty win at Detroit last Thursday. As things currently stand, it seems Nagy may sit Fields and hope the rookie gets right for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown at the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 12.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees bring back three controversial players, avoiding arbitration

The New York Yankees had a few difficult decisions to make this off-season, with multiple players headed toward arbitration. Instead of carrying their contract negotiations into the new year, general manager Brian Cashman tendered three players, retaining a bit of depth after allowing Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, and Rougned Odor to walk this off-season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Andy Dalton takes shot at clickbait in defense of Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears are mired by a brutal slump, and that could see head coach Matt Nagy tossed to the wayside. Recent rumors suggest that the Bears could be considering firing Nagy following Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Detroit Lions. During his media session, Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, who...
NFL
OCRegister

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ development has been temporarily interrupted. On a short week, it looks like Andy Dalton’s show in Detroit.

Justin Fields’ growth process has been interrupted. For now, anyway, the focus is on Fields’ injured ribs. The Chicago Bears rookie left Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens early in the third quarter and did not return. His availability for Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit is in serious jeopardy. A more concrete timeline for his return has yet to emerge.
NFL
chicagobears

Bears to start Dalton in place of injured Fields

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Tuesday that veteran ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ will start at quarterback in place of injured rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ against the Lions Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Fields exited Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Ravens with an injury to his ribs following the Bears' first possession of the second...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Arizona Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers
NESN

Bears' Andy Dalton To Start vs. Lions

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson reports that the Chicago Bears will start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thanksgiving when they head to Detroit to take on the Lions. Dalton registered a 49.0 Total QBR while completing 11-of-23 passes and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 16-13 loss against the Ravens. The 11-year veteran didn’t start the game but entered in the third quarter after Justin Fields went into the locker room with an apparent rib injury. Fields had much less success given his 9.8 Total QBR, as he completed just 4-of-11 passes for 79 yards.
NFL
The Associated Press

Bears have no QB regrets despite Andy Dalton’s effectiveness

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The quarterback path taken by the Chicago Bears this season has not quite been one coach Matt Nagy anticipated in preseason. After the effective performance given by veteran Andy Dalton in the last two games, the Bears believe they at least have a viable standby as starter Justin Fields sits because of a painful rib injury — and there is no QB budding controversy.
NFL
bleachernation.com

WATCH: Andy Dalton and Jimmy Graham Give the Bears Their First TD of Thanksgiving

Admit it, you thought there was a chance the Bears would be held out of the end zone after another sluggish offensive start. Seeing a quick strike offense was fun. Watching Darnell Mooney stretch the defense vertically, with Jimmy Graham scoring one play later was neat. It gives the Bears a 10-7 lead. I doubt this game will end in a 10-7 score. But neither of these teams is any good right now, so there’s a non-zero chance of that happening.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Bears to go with Andy Dalton as QB starter against Cardinals

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy sees quarterback Justin Fields’ broken ribs improving but not enough to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Andy Dalton will make the start at Soldier Field. For Dalton it’s his fourth start of the season. Fields left the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 15 in the second quarter and Nagy described the injury as broken ribs. Dalton started against the Detroit Lions in a 16-14 win on Thanksgiving Day. Fields is officially listed as doubtful and Nagy said Nick Foles will back up Dalton on Sunday. The Bears could also be without wide receiver Allen Robinson, as he is doubtful with a hamstring injury.
NFL
247Sports

Andy Dalton to start vs. Arizona, Chicago Bears full injury report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will be without quarterback Justin Fields for the second-straight game as they prepare for the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. Despite returning to practice in a limited role, Fields will not be the starter on Sunday and instead it will be veteran Andy Dalton.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Andy Dalton Throws Four Interceptions in Loss to Cardinals

It’s the same old story as the Chicago Bears have costly penalties and too many turnovers in their 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Chicago Bears finally ended their five-game losing streak last week against the worst team in the NFL. Just because that happened, it doesn’t mean they ended their struggles.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy