Recruits in Texas who could finish as five-star prospects in 2022

By Nick Harris
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated 247Sports player rankings in the class of 2022 dropped on Wednesday morning, and while there was not a whole lot of movement across the board, the picture is starting to become clearer on which recruits will end up with five-star status. As the 247Sports rankings experts do...

KARK

Recruiting Taking Impressive Turn This Weekend as Expected, Prospects Winning State Titles

Earlier in the week it was reported Arkansas would likely have 4-5 official visitors in town this weekend and they are all present now. The Razorback recruits are at the Arkansas-Little Rock basketball today in Fayetteville. Little Rock Parkview three-star running back James Jointer, 6-0, 211, and Joe T. Robinson four-star offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 370, are both committed and visiting. Harris and his teammates defeated Warren 43-13 Friday night. They advance to the Class 4A state championship Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium against Shiloh Christian and linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225. The Saints edged Arkadelphia 57-54 in a thriller that went back and forth. Henley is committed to the Hogs as well.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Sports Illustrated

No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter shuts down recruiting rumor

As you can probably expect by now, the chatter around No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter's recruitment is not going to end until his signature is on his letter of intent. Heck, there will probably be some controversy after that. Regardless, it's clear that if you want a few clicks, making up a vague Hunter rumor is the way to go.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How Texas rated as recruits

Here's a look at how Texas' recruiting classes have finished since 2016 and how the 2022 class looks as of today:. Early in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Van Malone took a serious liking to the speed of Hutto's Dajon Harrison and the relationship slowly blossomed to include conversations with Chris Klieman over the summer and into early fall. It was a recruitment K-State was not only leading but favored.
TEXAS STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee’s Transfer Success Could Entice Former Five-Star to Knoxville

The transfer portal just had a few more stars added to it as former five-star recruit Elias Ricks has officially entered the portal according to Rivals. Ricks joined the LSU program in December of 2019 and spent the last two seasons under Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron. However, with the turnover happening at LSU this year, it looks as though Ricks is planning on finding a new team.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Daily Digest: Five-star 2023 prospect visiting Illini football; Illini respond in win over KSU

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on a five-star 2023 visitor for Illinois football, an international 2022 prospect visiting Illini football, Illinois basketball's big response after disappointing losses, James Franklin's contract extension and the B1G rivalry gets even more meaning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hookem.com

Bohls: Hard to believe, but Texas actually could finish dead last in the Big 12

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Basement bummer? Consider this woeful scenario. If the Longhorns fall to Kansas State on Friday and Kansas beats West Virginia at home, they would be tied for last in the Big 12 with the Jayhawks with 2-7 league records, and Steve Sarkisian’s team — which was picked to finish third in the Big 12 — would officially be the worst team in the league since the Jayhawks hold the mythical tiebreaker and season-breaker with their 57-56 overtime win in Austin. … What’s really sad is that Texas’ best three games came in the first month of the season with September wins over Louisiana, Rice and Texas Tech. And two of the four wins have come against teams (Texas Tech and TCU) that fired their head coaches at midseason. That means Texas has beaten just one good team all year, and it was a Group of Five team. That’s embarrassing. Take away the Ragin Cajuns’ impressive 10-1 record, the other three opponents Texas beat are a combined 14-19. … Maybe Texas should just rip off the Band-Aid and ask the SEC for immediate admission or at the very least by 2023 to skip the final two seasons. Just pay the Big 12 the $80 million that Texas owes the league and be done with it. Sure, the Longhorns are far from ready for that level of competition, but Texas, would you rather be 4-7 in the Big 12 or in the SEC? Besides, I think it would enhance Texas’ recruiting prospects, the sooner prospects know they can play in that league even if the Longhorns aren’t ready. So get it over with, Texas. The Longhorns are falling further and further behind teams like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and even Baylor.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Zavion Thomas now a 4-star prospect on 247Sports

2022 Marrero (La.) John Ehret wide receiver Zavion Thomas made a big move up to a four-star on 247Sports in the latest round of rankings updates. Thomas is now the No. 50 overall wide receiver in the nation and No. 14 overall prospect in Louisiana thanks to a strong 2021 season and offseason testing.
SPORTS
Inbox: Which prospects could merit monster offers?

I'm going to wish everyone a happy and healthy and Thanksgiving and dive into your questions as enthusiastically as I will dive into turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and harvest bread and pecan pie tomorrow ... What recent or current prospects would be good candidates for a Wander Franco...
MLB
247Sports

Texas football recruiting: 4-star WR Armani Winfield, Steve Sarkisian's first Longhorns pledge, decommits

Texas football secured a 22-17 victory Friday against Kansas State, but the Longhorns suffered a fairly significant loss in the program's recruiting. Lewisville (Texas) High 2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield — the first recruit to commit to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian upon the Longhorns' hire last January — announced his decommitment from the program midway through the fourth quarter of the game versus the Wildcats.
TEXAS STATE
BamaCentral

Recruiting Corner: Alabama, Auburn Battling Over Elite 2022 Prospects

WR Isaiah Bond (Buford, Ga.) Coaching turnover at Florida led to Bond’s de-commitment days ago and Auburn was the first school to offer him once his services came back on the market. He already officially visited Alabama back in the summer and the Crimson Tide appear to be the team gaining the most traction. However, he’ll be at the Iron Bowl this weekend to see both programs up close and personal.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

VIP Intel: LSU after Texas A&M 4-star LB prospect Martrell Harris

The Woodlands, Texas, linebacker Martrell Harris committed to Texas A&M while on an official visit this past summer. The 6-foot-2, 215-poind defender had missed most of his junior season with an injury and had to play on JV as a sophomore due to transfer rules. But, the Aggies liked his potential enough to offer and accept a commitment despite there not being much varsity film at all.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Four-star WR recruit Armani Winfield decommits from Texas

Texas finally snapped their ugly losing streak with a hard-fought win over Kansas State on Friday, but they suffered a significant loss in the recruiting department. Armani Winfield, a four-star wide receiver recruit from Lewisville High School in Texas, decommitted from the Longhorns in the middle of Friday’s game. He said in a statement on Twitter that he will wait until National Signing Day to announce his decision.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Recruiting Notes and Observations from Central Texas

Went out to see 2022 edge target Ethan Burke for the first half of his Austin Westlake team’s third round blowout win over PSJA North then made the drive over to Halletsville where 2023 Shiner athlete Dalton Brooks was leading his team to a blowout victory of their own. Stayed in Saturday to watch The Game and track all the visit and recruiting news of the day. We’ve got a lot coming this week so stay tuned.
TEXAS STATE
