Recruits in Texas who could finish as five-star prospects in 2022

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Basement bummer? Consider this woeful scenario. If the Longhorns fall to Kansas State on Friday and Kansas beats West Virginia at home, they would be tied for last in the Big 12 with the Jayhawks with 2-7 league records, and Steve Sarkisian’s team — which was picked to finish third in the Big 12 — would officially be the worst team in the league since the Jayhawks hold the mythical tiebreaker and season-breaker with their 57-56 overtime win in Austin. … What’s really sad is that Texas’ best three games came in the first month of the season with September wins over Louisiana, Rice and Texas Tech. And two of the four wins have come against teams (Texas Tech and TCU) that fired their head coaches at midseason. That means Texas has beaten just one good team all year, and it was a Group of Five team. That’s embarrassing. Take away the Ragin Cajuns’ impressive 10-1 record, the other three opponents Texas beat are a combined 14-19. … Maybe Texas should just rip off the Band-Aid and ask the SEC for immediate admission or at the very least by 2023 to skip the final two seasons. Just pay the Big 12 the $80 million that Texas owes the league and be done with it. Sure, the Longhorns are far from ready for that level of competition, but Texas, would you rather be 4-7 in the Big 12 or in the SEC? Besides, I think it would enhance Texas’ recruiting prospects, the sooner prospects know they can play in that league even if the Longhorns aren’t ready. So get it over with, Texas. The Longhorns are falling further and further behind teams like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and even Baylor.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO