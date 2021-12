Ford Foundation announces five-year, $25 million grant to women-led global worker networks calling for a just economic recovery for the world’s 2.1 billion informal workers. NEW YORK – Today, the Ford Foundation announced a five-year, US$25 million grant to sustain and strengthen the global movement calling on governments at all levels to invest in protections for the world’s 2.1 billion informal workers as a central component of economic recovery plans. This funding comes ahead of the 109th session of the International Labour Conference (ILC), where representatives of governments, employers and informal workers from 187 countries will discuss the issue of inequality and the world of work.

