Who else but @TheGoldbergsABC could give us Super #Hannukah? Celebrate the Fest…

As the Jewish community prepares to start celebrations for Hanukkah on Sunday, a rabbi has said he hopes the community spirit that emerged during the coronavirus pandemic continues to endure.Rabbi Mendy Korer, co-chief executive at Chabad Islington in north London, is preparing to welcome members of the community for the annual lighting of the menorah, which is usually attended by around 700 people.Last year, due to coronavirus restrictions, capacity for the menorah lighting was drastically reduced to just dozens.Hannukah, known as the festival of lights, is one of the most highly-anticipated and joyous Jewish festivals of the year. It...

FESTIVAL ・ 8 DAYS AGO