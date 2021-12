As part of a Thanksgiving tradition in San Francisco, the city will donate more than 5,500 frozen turkeys to families in need during the 15th annual Turkey Giveaway this week. As part of the annual giveaway, the turkeys will be distributed across more than 85 sites throughout the city to families and people in underserved communities, Mayor London Breed said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO