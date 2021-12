For many, the primary financial goal and symbol of upward mobility is homeownership. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, over two-thirds of Americans own their primary home — the highest homeownership has been since 2008. Real estate markets remain incredibly active, driven by low mortgage interest rates. The National Association of Realtors reports median home prices in January 2021 increased 14% year-over-year, with homes spending nine fewer days on the market.

