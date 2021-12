Jessica Gonzalez, a senior test analyst at Blizzard and organizer of the Activision Blizzard walkout, has resigned from the company in order to focus on her wellbeing. Gonzalez has been a vocal critic of the culture at Activision Blizzard sine the California lawsuit against the company earlier this year; she has been a central figure in the organization efforts of the A Better ABK employee coalition. Gonzalez announced her departure via Twitter, revealing that she will officially leave the company on December 10, 2021. In the announcement post, Gonzalez reveals that she will be leaving game development entirely in order to put her wellbeing first.

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO