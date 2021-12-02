ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ review: A well-told reimagination of the Christmas story

theyoungfolks.com
 4 days ago

The setting of A Boy Called Christmas looks like an attractive picture book. The British film, based on Matt Haig’s children chapter book of the same name, starts in the present day with three kids and their father living in a picturesque Christmas town. Snow descends, and we see a charming,...

www.theyoungfolks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ Review: There Are Worse Ways to Get in the Holiday Spirit Than This Netflix Charmer

If you’re immune to the charms of a small child admitting that he’s heartbroken over the loss of his mother but “still loves her with all the broken pieces,” then suffice to say that “A Boy Called Christmas” probably isn’t for you. For those who don’t mind a bit of saccharinity in their holiday viewing, however, Netflix’s tall tale about the origins of Christmas will make for better background viewing than a yule-log loop. Directed by Gil Kenan (“City of Ember”) and based on Matt Haig’s novel of the same name, “Christmas” is a cut above the usual holiday dross. Said...
MOVIES
Popculture

'A Boy Called Christmas' Director Gil Kenan Talks Netflix's Magical Holiday Movie (Exclusive)

Netflix's slate of Christmas releases is filled with romantic comedies and family favorites, but one movie stands out from the rest. A Boy Called Christmas, now streaming on the platform, is a big-budget holiday fantasy romp that will surely get a lot of airplay in homes this season. Director/co-writer Gil Kenan, who helmed 2006's Monster House and co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife, takes viewers into a mystical world of elves, magic and talking animals in what is clearly the 2021 holiday flick with the most care put into it out of all its peers. (It's got a star-studded cast as well, with Kristen Wiig, Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, Maggie Smith, Stephen Merchant and young lead Henry Lawfull.)
MOVIES
kshb.com

Dull, hollow 'A Boy Called Christmas' is a holiday dud

TUCSON, Ariz. — As soon as the Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, you may be looking for a Christmas movie snack. If you consider Netflix's "A Boy Called Christmas," keep on looking. This one belongs in the back of the fridge. Based on the Matt Haig novel, "A Boy Called...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Merchant
Person
Matt Haig
Person
Kristen Wiig
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Boy Called Christmas (2021)

A Boy Called Christmas, 2021. Starring Henry Lawfull, Stephen Merchant, Maggie Smith, Zoe Colletti, Michiel Huisman, Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Kristen Wiig and Joel Fry. SYNOPSIS:. The story of Father Christmas is reimagined as a tale of kidnapping, pixies and a secret elf village hidden in the snowy...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ on Netflix, Where Maggie Smith Tells a New Version of Santa’s Origin

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The structure is right out of The Princess Bride and the subject matter is in line with Netflix’s animated Santa origin movie Klaus. Really, the film has way more in common with a few classic, young adult fantasy films created to both delight and disturb kids: The Witches and The NeverEnding Story. Or maybe it’ll remind you of Santa Claus: The Movie, which is both a Santa origin and a creepy 1980s kids movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Boy Called Christmas#Christmas Story#The Boy#British
fangirlish.com

Countdown To Christmas Review: ‘An Unexpected Christmas’

In life we all fear something – snakes, spiders, commitment. Some of us have a fear of failure. Some of us have a fear of succeeding. And well, if you are like me, you have a fear of living. It’s a fear that wraps everything up into one, brought on by the past, the current, and the fear of hurt.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Beebo Saves Christmas

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Beloved in-universe toy Beebo tries to save Christmas when someone decides to remove Santa from the equation. So, this thing’s existence is pretty weird. For those not in the know, Beebo is actually a fictitious Elmo expy within the CW series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, part of the Arrowverse that stemmed from the 2012 Green Arrow adaptation…well, “Arrow”. I’ve kept up with all of these shows since Arrow’s first season (against the advice of my therapist), including its rare jumps into animation, which I’ve covered on this site, but not even that could prepare me for this. No, Beebo is not some obscure DC Comics character that fans were clamoring to get some screentime on one of their shows, he’s a completely original idea to Legends of Tomorrow, because Legends of Tomorrow has a reputation among the other still ongoing Arrowverse shows for being utterly bonkers (although they’ve actually gotten a bit better this season). So much so that they got a spin-off Christmas special for a recurring gag character and managed to not have any references or plugs to the show it came from, almost as if it would be an actual Beebo special the characters would watch when they’re not molesting the space time continuum.
PETS
pilot.com

Encore Presents 'A Christmas Story'

The Encore Center Theatre opens the holiday comedy “A Christmas Story” Friday, Dec. 3, at The Encore Center at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Set in 1940s Indiana, it is a time when schoolyard challenges escalate to the ultimate triple dog dares, and gullible boys place wet tongues on frozen flagpoles. In the winter, fathers battle the furnace, and mothers dress their children in so many layers that the kids can’t get up if they fall down in the snow.
blcklst.com

Great Scene: “A Christmas Story”

Tongue meets frozen pole in this memorable scene from the charming 1983 holiday movie. For four long years, I lived in North Dakota, so I know first-hand about really cold winters and things like what transpire in this memorable scene from the wonderful movie A Christmas Story, screenplay by Jean Shepherd & Leigh Brown & Bob Clark, based on Shepherd’s novel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinema Blend

Stephen Merchant Shares Dream To Work With This A Boy Called Christmas Costar, And Honestly, This Needed To Happen Yesterday

Among Netflix’s many original holiday offerings this year is A Boy Called Christmas, which tells the fantastical tale of Santa Claus in his youth. The epic streaming release features an impressive host of talent including Harry Potter’s Maggie Smith, The Hunger Games’ Toby Jones and The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins. It was surely a dream come true for its young lead Henry Lawfull to work with so many great talents, but for his sidekick mouse, played by Stephen Merchant, he missed out on what could have been an all-time great comedic duo.
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of “A Christmas Story?”

The most wonderful time of the year is made possible thanks to so many beautiful Christmas traditions. The story of Jesus’ birth, the music, the moments, the feeling in the air this time of year; these things all add up to something that creates a magic that cannot be explained. “A Christmas Story,” is, perhaps, one of the most traditional and beloved Christmas movies around. It’s on family movie night lists throughout the season, and it does make you wonder – where is the cast of the movie now? It’s been nearly 40 years since it was released, and we are curious what happened to the actors and actresses who were once part of something so magical.
MOVIES
utahtheatrebloggers.com

A CHRISTMAS STORY is a wonderful addition to the holidays

CENTERVILLE — A Christmas Story is a popular Christmas movie that debuted in 1983. In 2012 the musical adaptation made its way to Broadway for a limited run, and now it shows up on various stages around the country as a new addition to the Christmas Carols and other standard Christmas productions theater goers are used to seeing this time of year. With music by the duo Pasek and Paul, who are now known for Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, and the Greatest Showman, and a book by Joseph Robinette, the story follows Ralpie Parker, played by Soren Ray, who wishes to have a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas, and his mother, played by Mollee Steele, who wishes the exact opposite. Included in the family of course are the “old man,” Ralphie’s father, played by Juston Lebaron, and younger brother Randy, played by Sam Akerlow.
CENTERVILLE, UT
The Stockton Record

Review: 'A Christmas Story: The Musical,' a great time and you won't shoot your eye out

You won’t shoot your eye out but you may laugh until you are in tears at the Stockton Civic Theatre production of “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”. By now, the plot of the holiday staple — soon to be playing on an endless loop on television — is well known. Set in 1940s Indiana and nine-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest for an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
Star-Courier

Richmond Hill presents holiday totality with 'Every Christmas Story Ever Told'

Richmond Hill Players concludes its 2021 season with the holiday comedy, "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)," written by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carlton, and James FitzGerald. It will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 2-12 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo.   The show takes a little of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Frosty...
MOVIES
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Humans’ review: Spending time with family is finally an A24 horror movie

In The Humans, Tony-winning playwright Stephen Karam’s directorial debut based on his own distinguished stage production, there’s such a constant and engrossing sense of terror found in every discouraging frame that you’d be forgiven if you mistook it for being another moody A24 horror flick. Every creak in the lopsided...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy