‘A Boy Called Christmas’ review: A well-told reimagination of the Christmas story

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Beloved in-universe toy Beebo tries to save Christmas when someone decides to remove Santa from the equation. So, this thing’s existence is pretty weird. For those not in the know, Beebo is actually a fictitious Elmo expy within the CW series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, part of the Arrowverse that stemmed from the 2012 Green Arrow adaptation…well, “Arrow”. I’ve kept up with all of these shows since Arrow’s first season (against the advice of my therapist), including its rare jumps into animation, which I’ve covered on this site, but not even that could prepare me for this. No, Beebo is not some obscure DC Comics character that fans were clamoring to get some screentime on one of their shows, he’s a completely original idea to Legends of Tomorrow, because Legends of Tomorrow has a reputation among the other still ongoing Arrowverse shows for being utterly bonkers (although they’ve actually gotten a bit better this season). So much so that they got a spin-off Christmas special for a recurring gag character and managed to not have any references or plugs to the show it came from, almost as if it would be an actual Beebo special the characters would watch when they’re not molesting the space time continuum.

