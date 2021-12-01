Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 12 schedule! First, the hosts react to the latest fantasy headlines with the Giants firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the Texans and Titans each cutting a running back, Zach Wilson starting at quarterback for the New York Jets after Joe Flacco and Mike White were ruled out due to COVID protocols, and Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Bears with Justin Fields' dealing with a rib injury. After that, Marcas and Michael preview all the Thanksgiving Day games plus the full Sunday slate, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each game. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks of the week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO