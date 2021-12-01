Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers

After missing a few key players in a 42-21 loss to Western Michigan, NIU hopes rest over the Thanksgiving holiday rehabs and reenergizes the Huskies ahead of a championship battle in Detroit. Thomas Hammock returns to Detroit for the first time since his team was voted to finish last in the MAC West, this time with a chance to hoist his first conference championship in a rematch with the Kent State Golden Flashes. Northern Star sports editor James Krause is joined by Kent Stater sports editor Jimmy Oswald to break down the game ahead. Plus, redshirt junior wide reciever Cole Tucker discusses recovering from an injury that sidelined him last week.
