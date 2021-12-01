Life in the Red Podcast: All the latest on a busy (and fluid) week of coaching searches and recruiting for the Huskers

In the aftermath of Baylor’s win over Texas Tech and the Bedlam game, we were originally looking at the possibility of recording on Sunday afternoon. We postponed, and boy are we glad that we did! What ensued were 28ish of the wildest hours we’ve ever seen of coaching carousel action, with Lincoln Riley bolting Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly heading to LSU from Notre Dame. What will the next spins of the carousel bring us?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO