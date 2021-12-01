ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'To Kill A Mockingbird' (in 2021-): Racial inequity a substantial question of law or fact in 'State of N.J. v. Horton'

Cover picture for the article1 Black defendant; 1 White alleged-female victim; and in less than 4 years, 4 judges, 5 prosecutors, 8 defense attorneys, but not a single evidentiary hearing or trial date scheduled, inter alia under Equal Protection Clause. (re: Teenage-Sexual Assault Case Goes Before Fourth N.J. Judge: Trial Date Remains Unknown...

$5M reward offered for a Mexican drug dealer nicknamed Pelon

A federal court in the District of Columbia unsealed an indictment earlier this year against Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, aka Pelon, Tricky Tres, O3, El 3, JP, and Pelacas. Yesterday, the U.S. Department of State announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
‘I Just Couldn’t Sit Down And Do Nothing About It’ Says Retired ICE Agent Who Pushed For New Law After He And Partner Were Ambushed By Drug Cartel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...
Baltimore Woman Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Conspiracy, Admits to Assisting Inmate to Have Contraband Smuggled into Maryland’s Federal Pretrial Detention Facility

Maryland – Lynette Carlest, age 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to participating in a racketeering conspiracy, including drug distribution and bribery, by assisting a detainee at Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF) in Baltimore, Maryland to have contraband smuggled into the facility. The guilty plea was announced by United...
Racial inequities pervasive in U.S. health system: study

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Racial inequities remain pervasive in the U.S. health system, a new study has found. "Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations are less likely to have health insurance, more likely to face cost-related barriers to getting care, and more likely to incur medical debt," said the Commonwealth Fund in a new report.
LEGAL EAGLE: My ex turned up at our son’s school and tried to take him

Ever since he has been pestering me with threatening messages and phone calls. He turned up at the school unannounced to try and take our son. What can I do?. It sounds like you are in a difficult situation. If you are concerned about the behaviour of your ex-partner, it is important you take legal advice as soon as possible. You are legally entitled not to be threatened or harassed by him. There are many ways a solicitor can help. It may be writing a warning letter to your ex-partner clearly setting out what communication, if any, you are prepared to have with him and the consequences that will follow if his behaviour continues. If a warning letter fails, you can apply for a non-Molestation order. This order prevents someone from doing certain things such as harassing you, being violent or coming near your home. This is a court order stopping your ex-partner from contacting you. For the order to be made the court must be satisfied that the actions of your former partner are having an impact on your physical or mental wellbeing. A non-molestation order can last for up to 12 months but can be extended beyond that if necessary. If he were to breach this order he would be committing a criminal offence which is punishable by up to five years in prison. In some cases, an Order is not always necessary. Your ex-partner may be asked to give an undertaking to the court in similar terms to a non-molestation order. If he breaks that promise, it is contempt of court and an application can be made to the court for their committal to prison.
The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
Colorado Democrats plan bill to enshrine abortion rights in state law even if Roe v. Wade overturned

Democratic state lawmakers want to ensure abortion access remains legal in Colorado even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. On the day the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a group of state legislators signed a proclamation to uphold Coloradans’ rights to abortion. They plan to introduce a bill next year codifying abortion rights into state law.
Who Is the Woman Behind the Case Challenging Roe v. Wade?

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s first female attorney general, is the face of the Supreme Court abortion case poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which began with oral arguments on Wednesday. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerns a Mississippi ban on all abortions after 15 weeks — far before the viability threshold set in Roe, which protects the right to abortion until 23 or 24 weeks and longer in cases where the patient’s health is in question.
Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
