Jim Harbaugh was in a giving mood after the weekend. The Michigan coach guided the Wolverines to a win over Ohio State Saturday for the first time during his tenure and now he plans on giving money to the athletic department. According to Jon Jansen, former star Michigan lineman and host of Inside Michigan Football Radio, Harbaugh will distribute his bonus money earned from incentives back to the department to those who endured pay cuts due to COVID-19.

