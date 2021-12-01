ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Omicron Variant Found in California

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health:. “As expected, and thanks to California’s large-scale testing and early detection systems, the State of California and the San Francisco Department of Public Health have confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in California....

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

3 New Hospitalizations, 20 New Cases Reported

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 10,279 the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus. Three new hospitalizations were also reported, two residents in their 40s and one aged 80 or older. In a presentation to the Board of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

Experts Discuss Omicron COVID-19 Variant Findings In Sacramento Wastewater

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traces of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in local waterways is now a reality for Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery Monday and gave public health leaders the heads up. But what exactly does this mean? Scientists say we are seeing the very beginning of Omicron in the community — and the impact is huge. It’s kind of an early warning system that’s helping public health officials respond before an outbreak. That information is now coming from a team of scientists who have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID-19 and its variants in 10 cities across northern and central California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Boston

Expert: Omicron Will Displace Delta Variant In The Coming Weeks

PLYMPTON (CBS) – Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. in as little as 6 to 8 weeks, according to Dr. Stephen Kissler, a research fellow in the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Kissler told reporters that scientists should know more about our immune response to Omicron in the next week or two but clues to its transmissibility and severity could take longer. “I anticipate that breakthrough infections will become even more common with the Omicron variant and that’s based off of some of the early information...
PLYMPTON, MA
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Omicron Variant Found In Boulder Wastewater Detection System

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There are indications there is a low-level transmission of the omicron strain of COVID-19 in Boulder. State health officials can’t say exactly how much it has spread. (credit: Getty Images) “We are unable to quantify how many cases that detection in the Boulder wastewater municipal represents but we believe it’s likely more than one case, likely some low level of community representation,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. There are two confirmed cases of omicron in Colorado. One in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder. “This is obviously not because we believe that more transmission is occurring here in Colorado than in other parts of the country. We do believe that we have a very robust surveillance system here, both our clinical testing that’s happening as well as our wastewater surveillance system,” said Herlihy. She went on to say that the best defenses are vaccines, face masks and social distancing.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron Variant Found
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Alameda County Omicron Variant Outbreak Victims Attended Wisconsin Wedding Last Weekend

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — At least five people in Alameda County who attended a wedding in Wisconsin last week have been diagnosed with the omicron variant, health authorities announced Friday. One of those who attended the wedding had just returned from international travel. An Alameda County public health officer said after last weekend’s wedding 12 East Bay residents came back infected with COVID, five of them with the omicron variant. The Alameda County Public Health Department said in a press release a state lab used genomic sequencing to identify those infected with the omicron variant, each who were reported to be...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy