Public Health

Saudis, UAE detect first cases of new coronavirus variant

Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said Wednesday they detected their first cases of the new coronavirus variant, recording the first known instances of omicron infections in the Persian Gulf...

kdhnews.com

