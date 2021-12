SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced the results of the 2021 three-way collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft, which focused on utilizing a cloud infrastructure to accelerate digital timing signoff of 10+ billion transistor designs. These large designs are the heart of advanced applications such as hyperscale computing, graphics and machine learning (ML) applications. Given the enormous size of these designs, engineering teams are constantly challenged to meet schedule and compute budget. Through this collaboration, common customers can accelerate their signoff schedule and reduce compute cost by adopting the Cadence Tempus Timing Signoff Solution and TSMC technologies using the ready-to-use Cadence CloudBurst Platform and Microsoft Azure Cloud.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO