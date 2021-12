Matt LaFleur has never lost back to back games as head coach of the Packers, but that streak appeared to be in serious jeopardy against Sean McVay and the mostly healthy Los Angeles Rams, looking for some revenge after the Packers knocked them out of the playoffs last season. Fortunately, the Packer defense rebounded from their letdown against Minnesota, and harassed Matthew Stafford into two turnovers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO