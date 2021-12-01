Mismatched Swooshes And Light Pastels Helm This Upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021

Teased via Instagram in mid-November, SNS has finally officially unveiled its latest New Balance 574 collaboration. Inspired by the beauty of raw nature, the silhouette couples tried-and-proven pigskin nubuck, soft synthetic leather and nylon lining with a predominantly green and violet color palette. Hairy suede enters the mix around the forefoot and heel, leaving perhaps its most notable impression on the profile “N” logos. While not a proposition from a high-end brand like Casablanca, Sneakernstuff’s next joint-effort with New Balance delivers a luxurious take through concept. To further submerge its nature-inspired 574 into the theme, the retailer has tapped New York-based illustrator, Elijah Anderson, for a poster campaign that blends his signature style with SNS and NB’s vision. Furthermore, nature-inspired activations will soon take place at the retailer’s New York City and Tokyo locations.
