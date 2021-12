Last week, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that is the most significant threat to abortion rights in the US in decades. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres on a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks except in “medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality”. It is part of a wave of state abortion bans passed since the 2016 US presidential election that take aim at Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right. So, what is this Mississippi challenge based on...

