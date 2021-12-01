Crazy bite Sunday in 55ft west of Anclote - Gags, Hogs, Mangs

Sorry guys, no pix on this one, BUT... here is the reprt: THE SHARKS ARE OFF THE CHART. the tuna are actually quite responsive to jigs+ pilchards, but you will never get 1 2 the boat. i have never seen that many aggressive , very large , sharks in one place. the only way i could get the big ones to the boat was to put the pilchard on the electric and screw the drag as tight as it would go. i used a 60# flouro leader about 8' long w/ a 2/0 BEAK (very important word) hook. i put the pilchard on the hook and motored to get it to pay out. seems 300' behind the boat was the magic #. he hits it; hit the switch! and atleast 4 sharks follow it to the boat- fish must be immed. lifted/gaffed/netted, or it is all over at boatside. we got the footballs to hit a purple feather aggressively, but...u know what happened- alotta gear+fish lost to sharks. we got 4 to the boat and then the rental boat is was on began to sink!!! i immed hauled **** back to dock!!! in all , i would just avoid it unless u wanna use my electric reel trick. the pilchards need to be medium- no luck on small ones, big sandies, or 1/2 pound jumbo ones. that's may story 4 last 2 days, that's my song. DO NOT FALL IN WATER OUT THERE !!!

