Crazy bite Sunday in 55ft west of Anclote - Gags, Hogs, Mangs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWowza, Mike, super nice catch. The boys are starting to fine tune their game, been fun to watch over the years. Impressive fillet table, great job. Thank you ! They sure have. Starting to...

floridasportsman.com

Mackerel off Big Pine back country?

Anyone's got any suggestions in which general area of gulf side / back country of Big Pine Key to go for Mackerel during the cold runs? Thanks. Nice, will check it out when we get a chance. Thanks Piner!. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts: 159 Deckhand. "Outgoing tide"...??...say...
floridasportsman.com

Pin fish in deeper grassy areas?

There were pinfish in three feet of water tuesday. They are most likely still out in the deeper grass although in fewer numbers. Have you called any bait shops? I know it sucks buying them when they are generally pretty easy to come by. Sand perch are often called grouper candy and reasonably easy to come by now. Good luck fishing. Catch a bunch!
floridasportsman.com

marathon hump report-read!

Sorry guys, no pix on this one, BUT... here is the reprt: THE SHARKS ARE OFF THE CHART. the tuna are actually quite responsive to jigs+ pilchards, but you will never get 1 2 the boat. i have never seen that many aggressive , very large , sharks in one place. the only way i could get the big ones to the boat was to put the pilchard on the electric and screw the drag as tight as it would go. i used a 60# flouro leader about 8' long w/ a 2/0 BEAK (very important word) hook. i put the pilchard on the hook and motored to get it to pay out. seems 300' behind the boat was the magic #. he hits it; hit the switch! and atleast 4 sharks follow it to the boat- fish must be immed. lifted/gaffed/netted, or it is all over at boatside. we got the footballs to hit a purple feather aggressively, but...u know what happened- alotta gear+fish lost to sharks. we got 4 to the boat and then the rental boat is was on began to sink!!! i immed hauled **** back to dock!!! in all , i would just avoid it unless u wanna use my electric reel trick. the pilchards need to be medium- no luck on small ones, big sandies, or 1/2 pound jumbo ones. that's may story 4 last 2 days, that's my song. DO NOT FALL IN WATER OUT THERE !!!
floridasportsman.com

Caravelle south - turkey

Drew Caravelle South for spring turkey. Anyone have any information they mind sharing that will help narrow some birds down before I put boots on the ground ans start scouting. I've heard this is a pretty good hunt. Thanks in advance. Feel free to pm me if you don't want...
floridasportsman.com

Kayaking for Big Fish in Small Bayous

Pay attention to those tiny coves and tributaries. With a little research, a lightweight boat and some effort you could uncover a gold mine. I’m slowly making my way in my kayak up a tiny unnamed bayou which feeds into Ochlocknee Bay, but my little adventure was not a planned fishing trip.
floridasportsman.com

Tampa Bay Fly Fishing Report - November

Sight fishing for redfish and spotted sea trout has been phenomenal this month with cold fronts really putting them into their winter patterns. With the water temperatures being consistently in the 60's, the water clarity is becoming much better allowing for some really good sight fishing days this month. With the way things went this past summer, it's awesome to see everything flourishing!
floridasportsman.com

Let's introduce a Kid to fishing

If you have or know someone who has a kid 6-16 years old who has an interest in fishing, and does not have access to a boat, I will be able to make one inshore trip with a child and his parent/guardian during the Christmas break 12/20-12/30. I will supply...
floridasportsman.com

Surf Fishing 12/4 & 12/5

They are still around (Pomps). I fished Ormond on 12/4 in the surf very slow all morning until My buddy Bob catches a 16 inch Pomp. No more action for the next hour so we move to Daytona Pier where they are tearing them up pomp after pom and they told me they have been catching them all day. Water temp was 66 deg. There are still some around.
floridasportsman.com

Late November inshore/nearshore fishing

As the weather cools Florida fishing gets hot, really hot. Problem is the weather is all too often terrible. There is an alternative, inshore and nearshore fishing offers much more protection from the harsh November winds. And the fishing is often very good. Let's take a look:. What a thrill...
floridasportsman.com

Hot grouper trolling 12-3-21

Post card perfect offshore fishing trip. We met up about 7:30 and took Lee's boat today. The river fog was heavy so it took us 45 minutes or so to get out to the bay, normally 10 minute run. Once we were in the bay the fog lifted and we made it out 20 miles to the spot I wanted to fish about 9:30. Got the first trolling rigs in the water at 9:45 and immediately had a double hookup, 2 nice grouper in the cooler. Plugs back in the water another pass and again a double hookup, two more fat grouper in the cooler which filled our limit. Total time fishing: 17 minutes, 9:45 to 10:02. Every day fishing should be like this. Back to the marina by 11:30 Had beautiful seas, flat as glass. Light breeze, sunny and bright. Water temp 64 and moderate current.
floridasportsman.com

Late November Snapper Fishing

Fished an area near Alligator Light and caught our limits of Yellowtail both Sunday and yesterday. Sharks have let up somewhat, and in addition to the Yellowtail we caught the usual assortment of Bonitos, Barjacks, Triggers, but kept only the Snapper. Wind against the tide, but we made our adjustments and it was good times. This pic is from yesterday.
floridasportsman.com

What live bait bucket/cooler system is everyone using?

Just moved to SWFL and for shore fishing, I see everyone with buckets and coolers w aerators to keep their shrimp and baitfish alive. As I don't have a boat, I am looking for a similar set ups, but looking for recommendations. I currently have 2 bubble boxes and two...
floridasportsman.com

Even a blind squirrel ...

A wonder event afield. Good hunt. Vehicles define our presence and ability. Years ago I learned to stow a Spare Key(s) by wrapping keys in tinfoil..... no “ magnetic box”...... and nylon tie wrap (Big tie wrap) the tinfoil package to an underside frame. Florida Outdoors Vehicle Episode story.... Back...
floridasportsman.com

Hunting Leases or Clubs

Woods-n-Water used to have a decent classified section. Also GON will also sometimes list FL clubs. People used to list clubs on here but then they would get attacked about their rules or dues or something stupid and we don't see many people listing clubs here. West central is a...
timesvirginian.com

Hunt Smart - Fish Hard: Bear Mange

The other day I caught the tail end of a bear being shown on TV. My first instinct was something was wrong with that bear. I was right, the black bear had mange. I then went to the website of fish and game (dwr.virginia.gov) and after reading a lot on the site I found it very interesting and wanted to share it with you. There is so much info on the site I can’t print it all.
floridasportsman.com

big Panama dorado/mahi/dolphin on fly

Just came back from Panama. We were mostly fishing with gear for sailfish, marlin, and big dorado (50-plus pounds). Tactics were trolling big Black Bart lures, slow-trolling 5 - 10-pound bonito, or fast-trolling belly strips from bonito or dorado. When the little dorado (probably 20 - 35 pounds) came up...
floridasportsman.com

Offshore Bottom Fishing 3/5

It's been a while since I posted a report on here... So we got up early Saturday morning, and the Mayport boat ramp kinda looked like snapper season. We ran out in the dark, across a flat ocean, w/ the other boats. We stopped nearshore to find bait, but failed to get any. We ran further out to BR, and had it all to ourselves for about an hour. Our goal was to find some of those winter cobia. We did catch a couple of really short cobes, and had more little guys swim up to the boat. We just couldn't find any keepers. The water temp was 72 degrees. We did manage to put a decent mess of stringer fish in the boat. We ran to the south, and no cobia. We ran inshore and found some seabass. It was a long fun day, and next time we'll find those cobia.
floridasportsman.com

" Girls Gone Fishing" Homosassa Gag Chasers12/4/2021

Gag chasing Saturday was going to be on the "Bad Fish Two". Butchbal called and wanted to get the women out fishing. Well Gail loved to hear that! Barbara(Mrs. Butchbal) hadn't been out in quite awhile so she too was excited about going. She looked like an excited teenager Sat. morning.
floridasportsman.com

Florida Fisherman II Friday 12/03/21 39 hour trip

Guys an Girls if you have ever though about fishing the Florida Middle Grounds now is the time. The Gag Grouper and Mangrove Snapper bite is on fire. The weather forecast for the next few days is Picture Florida Perfect. Even smaller well equipped boats with experienced anglers can safely fish the Grounds:
floridasportsman.com

The “Town Crier” was running all through Jensen Beach yelling “The Spanish are coming"

The “Town Crier” was running all through Jensen Beach yelling “The Spanish are coming, the Spanish are coming”. John, Alan and I can attest that the Spanish are here, they are thick and they are big! John led off and yelled, I need the net, I got a huge one…..when he brought it closer it was about 40 inches, unfortunately it was a “Ribbon Fish” not a Spanish Mackerel. He also caught a Jack, while Alan landed a Mutton Snapper. Hey guys, we are here for Spanish Mackerel, once they understood our targeted fish, it was “Game On” and non-stop for a three hours until my fish box was full. We continued, although we released them until our arms were tired. We headed up the river for a little Snookey action, just a little, we only caught two.
