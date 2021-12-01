ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Nate Solder Continues to Start Ahead of Matt Peart at Right Tackle

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EcTs_0dBRHL1U00

East Rutherford, N.J.: Joe Judge will never say anything bad about any of his players publicly, and that was the case Wednesday when he was asked by a reporter why veteran right tackle Nate Solder, who, according to Pro Football Focus, leads all Giants offensive linemen this season with 30 pressures allowed, is still starting ahead of second-year player Matt Peart.

"We're pleased with the way Nate's progressed throughout this year and how he's playing for us right now," Judge said. "He's a guy who comes out and works tirelessly."

And what of Peart, whom one would think is the future at right tackle with Solder's contract set to end after this season?

"Matt's doing a good job progressing as well. We'll look to involve him as well. We're using Matt in a lot of jumbo tight end type situations and expand on his role there. We worked early in the year on some guard stuff. Really his home at tackle is where he's progressing. But he's giving us contributions along the way as we go."

Judge's handling of the offensive line is in stark contrast to last season when split the game snaps between players t certain spots. Last year, Peart, the team's third-round pick out of UConn, split reps at right tackle Cameron Fleming as Solder opted out of last year due to COVID-19.

This year, Judge has been devoted to having Solder in the lineup, for better or for worse, and, except for giving Peart snaps when there has been an injury at either tackle, the youngster can't seem to crack into the offensive line's lineup.

"Talking specifically about Matt, we do expect him to play throughout different situations in different games," Judge said. "Nate's taken the lion's share of a lot of reps, but Matt is always going to be prepared and expected to play."

When asked if he needs to see anything more for Peart, Judge said, "No, we just expect all of our players to come out and work hard every day and improve."

Make of Judge's response what you will. Still, considering how last year the rotation was put in place because the team was trying to see what they had in certain players, it sure does sound as though the coaches trust Solder, despite his struggles, more than they do Peart, who has nine pressures in 219 pass-blocking snaps, at this point.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

This Tedy Bruschi Tweet Probably Won’t Sit Well With Sean McDermott

Many would argue Monday night’s Patriots-Bills matchup boiled down to one factor: Coaching. It was another masterclass for Bill Belichick, who put together an unconventional game plan to cope with the extremely unfavorable weather conditions in Buffalo. Sean McDermott’s Bills, meanwhile, failed to make the proper adjustments over the course of the Week 13 contest and ultimately suffered a 14-10 loss on their home turf.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Short and Sweet" Edition

From Frank L. - What are the chances of restructuring our front office? Mr. Mara is not the person to run the show, and Gettleman is the worst GM. We have some high draft picks coming up, and we need somebody to run the draft efficiently. When do we get a new GM? Should we also get a new head coach?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
GiantsCountry

Joe Judge Expresses Coaching Frustration Following Bucs Loss

This probably won't make scores of Giants fans feel any better given where the season currently stands. Still, head coach Joe Judge appears to have finally had enough of watching an anemic offense that struggles to score, makes plays when needed, and turns into zombies when entering the red zone (or is that dead zone?).
NFL
The Spun

Report: Frustration Mounting With Notable 1st Round Pick

Not every first-round NFL draft pick lives up to their potential, or the high investment a team makes in them. But for one former first rounder, his struggles are reportedly starting to frustrate his team. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are not pleased with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Football Focus
GiantsCountry

Giants Aim to Top Bucs on Monday Night Football | Preview

As the Giants visit Tampa for a Week 11 face-off on Monday Night Football, there is excitement brewing within the team’s locker room once again. In 2019, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones entered Raymond James Stadium for the first start of his rookie season. In that game, Jones completed 23 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns in a 32-31 comeback win.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Place Nate Ebner on IR; Sign TE Chris Myarick

The Giants, who are ailing at tight end thanks to an ankle injury to Kyle Rudolph ad an ongoing knee injury to Kaden Smith, signed tight end Chris Myarick from their practice squad to provide additional depth. Myarick, 6'5" 261-pound Myarick was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Owner Made Call to Start Justin Fields, Not Matt Nagy

Report: George McCaskey told Nagy to start Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If Matt Nagy had his way, Andy Dalton would’ve remained the Bears’ starting quarterback earlier this season, according to a new report. Per Hub Arkush, the call to name Justin Fields the starter for Week 5 and beyond came from team chairman George McCaskey, and the order went against Nagy’s wishes as head coach.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 11 Report Card: Big Ewww

Just when you think you've seen the worst of the New York Giants, they find a way to top themselves. Missed tackles, penalties, red-zone woes, struggles on third down, no pass rush, half-baked tackle, and blocking attempts--this game had all that and more as the Giants once again came crashing back down to earth thanks to a 30-10 butt-kicking by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

What's Next for Giants Offense After Jason Garrett Dismissal?

Despite his tenure with the New York Giants not working out, now-former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett took the high road after being relieved of his duties with the club. In a statement released by the team at his request, Garrett thanked the Mara and Tisch families, his former coaching colleagues,...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Activate Andrew Thomas from Injured Reserve

The New York Giants have activated left tackle Andrew Thomas off the injured reserve list, making him available for tonight's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas has been on IR since October 19 with foot and ankle injuries. He made enough progress to where the second-year offensive lineman said he felt good about making a return to the field.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants OL Andrew Thomas Scores First Career Touchdown in Game vs. Bucs

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas was the team's best offensive lineman until his ankle injury, which landed him on injured reserve. In his first game back from injured reserve, Thomas, starting at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, not only locked down the blindside, but he also reported twice as a tackle eligible on the Giants' third drive of the game.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Matt Nagy refutes firing — but the flareups are only starting

For the fan base, Bears issues piled up like kindling, ready to go up with the slightest spark. First coach Matt Nagy refused to hold an open quarterback competition. Once Andy Dalton’s knee injury intervened, he wouldn’t call rookie Justin Fields the full-time starter until it was the most obvious thing in the world. First Nagy was the play-caller, and then — after the Browns disaster — he wasn’t.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears HC Matt Nagy continues to face uncertain future

The Lions fired their head coach after their Thanksgiving Day game last season. Are the Bears prepared to do the same this year? While Matt Nagy denied a report he will be relieved of his duties after Thursday’s Detroit trip, some interesting details have surfaced regarding the coach’s status. Nagy...
NFL
GiantsCountry

NFC East Standings Through Week 11: Eagles Getting Hot

Recapping the latest in the NFC East after 11 weeks of regular-season play. (Draft positions via Tankathon.) The Dallas Cowboys turned the ball over three times, including two painful interceptions thrown by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the Kansas City Chiefs handed them a 19-9 loss, the nine points being Dallas’ lowest point total of the season.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 12 Opponent First Look: Philadelphia Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a hot streak, winning three of their last four games. They're coming off a convincing 40-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints, and quarterback Jalen Hurts is starting to show signs of development as a passing quarterback. Hurts had a throw over the middle to...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants - Week 12 Storylines to Watch

That rumble you heard on Tuesday was the sound of things being shaken up in East Rutherford, where head coach Joe Judge finally reached the boiling point with the offense and sent now-former offensive coordinator Jason Garrett packing. The timing is curious, to say the least, as rather than make...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
633
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy